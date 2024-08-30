Africa International House is postponing the 2024 African Festival of the Arts 

The 35th Annual African Festival of the Arts (AFA) will be

Labor Day Weekend 2025 in Chicago, Illinois

This difficult decision is due to the rising cost of production, coupled with our commitment to keeping admissions affordable for our community. Over the past few years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have faced numerous challenges that have affected our ability to host the 2024 Festival to our high standards.

Historically, we have provided top-notch local, national, and internationally renowned performers in our state-of-the-art, creative infrastructure.

We create a typical African village environment emulating the African cultural experience. We produce engaging programming including comprehensive social and literary information. We have always dedicated ourselves to producing an exceptional AFA cultural experience. This postponement will allow us the necessary time to evaluate and return to a stronger position in delivering an even better Festival.

The AFA has long been a cornerstone in Chicago, highlighting and celebrating Black excellence in all aspects of arts and culture. Our political leadership considers the AFA as an important community connection.

During this brief hiatus, we ask for your continued support of Africa International House USA, Inc. (AIH) 501(c3) and its ongoing programs and events, including Taste of Liberia (KOBO FEST); the Senior Arts Program; Kwanzaa celebrations; Quilting; Lagosian Clothing Giveaway (celebrating the Juneteenth Holiday); Isadore Howard photo exhibition; Dayo Laoye, our Resident Artist; and many others.

We urge you to remember the significant impact the AFA has made and will continue to make. Reflect on the many renowned names and personalities the AFA has brought to the South Side at affordable admission fees.

Without sponsorship and strong community support, it would be impossible for us to create this vibrant Festival. A sampling of names appearing at the AFA include:

Local iconic performers: Dee Alexander, Terisa Griffin, Maggie Brown, Joan Collaso, Trinity United Church Choir, Kahil El’Zabar, South Side Big Band, Billy Branch

International talent: James Brown, Chaka Khan, Rotimi, P-Square, Wyclef Jean, Shaggy, Wale, Ile Aiye, Angelique Kidjo, Bootsy Collins, Gil Scott Heron, Jeffrey Osborne, Erykah Badu, George Clinton, Samputu, Johnny Clegg, Brandy, George Duke, Brothers Johnson, Keyshia Cole

Jazz: James Moody, Jimmy Heath, Randy Weston, Hugh Masekela, Lou Donaldson, Donald Byrd, Randy Weston, Roy Hargrove, Slide Hampton, Les McCann, Pharoah Sanders, Nicholas Payton, Ahmad Jamal

Hip Hop: MC Lyte, EPMD, Naughty by Nature, Special Ed, Uhuru, Brand Nubian, Kool Moe Dee, Monie Love, Slick Rick, Dead Prez, Buckshot, Musiq Soulchild, YoYo, Kurtis Blow, Pharcyde

Gospel: Mary Mary, Victory Singers, Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Chicago Mass Choir

Visual and Wearable Art: Woodrow Nash, Dayo Laoye, Marvin Sin, Akosua Bandele, Samuel Akainyah, Kerry James Marshall, Frank Frazier, Stuart McClean, Nii-Oti, Brenda Winstead (Dimali), Melvin King, Dana Easter, Henry Colby, O’Sargifu, Sekou Rah

AFA Villages & Performance Spaces: Drum Village, Wellness Village, Film & Video Pavilion, Author & Book Pavilion, African Spirituality, African Heritage

Thank you for your support over the years. We look forward to welcoming you back to the African Festival of the Arts in 2025, where we will continue to celebrate and uplift the rich heritage and vibrant culture of the African Diaspora and our Chicago community.

###