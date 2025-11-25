Africa International House Celebrates 5th Annual Pre-Kwanzaa Holiday Marketplace 

As the holiday season approaches, Africa International House (AIH) is gearing up for its highly anticipated 5th Annual Pre-Kwanzaa Celebrations, a vibrant series of events dedicated to honoring the rich cultural heritage and the principle of Umoja—meaning Unity.

This year’s festivities not only celebrate community and tradition but also aim to support local vendors and enrich senior arts programs across Chicagoland.

Over three weekends in December, AIH will host a series of lively cultural events at prominent locations across the city, inviting residents and visitors alike to partake in the spirit of togetherness.

The celebrations kick off on Friday, December 12, with “Kwanzaa Our Way” at the Grand Ballroom on South Cottage Grove. From 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., attendees can enjoy a day filled with art, dance, and culture. Highlights include a senior fashion show in the morning, lively line dancing in the afternoon and evening stepping performances, all for just a $10 admission fee. The event aims to honor elders, showcase creativity and foster community bonds.

The following weekend, on Saturday, December 20, the festivities move to Washington Park Refectory, where the theme is “Celebrating Umoja (Unity).” From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., visitors will experience a bustling marketplace featuring handcrafted goods, delicious foods, live music, storytelling, and engaging conversations that celebrate African heritage and culture.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, December 27, at Harris Park, with the “Pre-Kwanzaa Holiday Marketplace & Celebration.” Running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this event will feature performances by the Drum Village Drummers from the Africa Festival of the Arts. Local vendors will offer an array of culturally significant items—books, jewelry, music, arts and crafts, collectibles, and unique holiday gifts—making it a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping with a cultural twist.

All proceeds from these events will support AIH’s Community Arts for Seniors Program, which brings monthly art visits to seniors’ residences and community centers, enriching their lives through creative expression. Funds raised will help sustain this vital initiative, ensuring that seniors continue to experience the joy of art and community engagement.

“Celebrating Umoja, or Unity, is at the heart of these events,” said AIH Director, Dr. Amina Njeri. “Our goal is to foster a sense of togetherness, resilience and cultural pride, especially during this season of giving. We invite everyone to join us in honoring our heritage and supporting our elders.”

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit aihusa.org.

Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration from December 26 to January 1 that honors seven core values of African culture—Unity (Umoja), Self-Determination (Kujichagulia), Collective Work and Responsibility (Ujima), Cooperative Economics (Ujamaa), Purpose (Nia), Creativity (Kuumba), and Faith (Imani). Created in the United States, Kwanzaa is now celebrated worldwide across the African Diaspora, serving as a reminder of cultural roots and community strength.

Founded to promote awareness and appreciation of African cultures, AIH hosts the annual African Festival of the Arts and various initiatives designed to educate and celebrate African heritage. Through cultural events and community programs, AIH aims to foster unity, understanding and pride among people of all backgrounds.

AIH’s Community Arts for Seniors program is dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through the transformative power of art. The program brings professional artists directly to seniors’ residences and community centers across Chicagoland, offering monthly workshops and creative activities that foster self-expression, social connection, and joy. By providing accessible opportunities for artistic engagement, the initiative aims to promote mental well-being, cultural pride, and a sense of community among seniors, nurturing their spirits and celebrating their invaluable contributions.