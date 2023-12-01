Africa International House celebrates 2023 Pre-Kwanzaa Marketplace and honors the second principle of Kwanzaa, Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

AIH Launches its 2023 Community Arts Initiative at the Annual Pre-Kwanzaa Marketplace

WHO: Africa International House, USA, Inc.

WHAT: 2023 Pre-Kwanzaa Marketplace

WHEN: Friday, December 1st, from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM and December 2nd, from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Harriet Harris Park, 6200 S. Drexel Ave Chicago IL, 60637

For more information on the Africa International House Annual 2023 Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration, visit https://www.aihusa.org/kwanzaa.

About Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration from December 26th – January 1st dedicated to introducing and reinforcing the seven fundamental values of African culture that contribute to building and supporting family, community, and culture. While African Americans created Kwanzaa in the United States, it is recognized across the Africans Diaspora. These values are called the Nguzo Saba, the Seven Principles in Swahili. The Seven Principles are Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Africa International House, USA, Inc.

The mission of Africa International House (AIH) is to serve as a center that exposes and educates all people about African cultures’ works and collective contributions. The mission is addressed through our flagship program, the African Festival of the Arts, and other activities promoting African-based culture.