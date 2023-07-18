Aetna Better Health of Illinois to provide free laundry to Chicago residents

Aetna Better Health® of Illinois, the Medicaid managed care business of Aetna®, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), is partnering with laundromats across the state to give back to underserved communities by providing essential services aimed at making healthy lifestyle choices more accessible.

“This collaboration with local laundromats is helping us achieve our mission to improve the overall health of our communities,” said Rushil Desai, CEO, Aetna Better Health of Illinois. “By providing a critical lifeline to medical care, literacy programs, and healthy foods, Aetna looks to ensure care is attainable to all.”

Park Plaza Coin Laundry:

WHERE: 8304 S. King Dr., Chicago, IL 60619

WHEN: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Blue Kangaroo:

WHERE: 4501 W Diversey, Chicago IL, 60639

WHEN: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHAT: Laundry Days will take place at local laundromats and feature a host of free resources structured to promote fun-filled, family-oriented community events that will include:

· Free Laundry for up to four hours

· Health screenings, vaccine clinics, and wellness services

· Childhood development and literacy programs

· Food insecurity programs

· Book nook area for literature and story time reading

PLEASE NOTE: *Free laundry is available on a first come, first served basis. Limit of two laundry cycles per participating family. After 6pm, free laundry is not guaranteed.