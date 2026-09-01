Advocate named Chicago State’s official healthcare partner

Advocate Health Care and Chicago State University announced a multiyear partnership on August 24, 2026, that will provide comprehensive medical care for CSU student-athletes while expanding educational and career opportunities for students pursuing healthcare professions.

The agreement names Advocate the official healthcare partner of CSU Athletics and expands an existing collaboration aimed at strengthening the healthcare workforce and improving health outcomes across Chicago’s South Side.

The partnership comes as Chicago State prepares for its historic first football season as the only NCAA Division I football program in the city of Chicago. It was announced during the university’s annual Back-to-School Parade on August 24, 2026.

Under the agreement, Advocate will provide athletic training, team physician coverage, physical therapy, orthopedic services and primary care for CSU student-athletes. The health system also will offer sports psychology, sports nutrition and game-day sideline coverage.

The services are intended to address athletes’ physical and mental health needs, including injury prevention, treatment and rehabilitation. Advocate’s logo also will appear on CSU game-day jerseys across the university’s 17 sports programs.

“Chicago State University plays an important role on the South Side, creating opportunities for students and strengthening the neighborhoods it serves,” said Dia Nichols, president of Advocate Health Care.

“We’re proud to build on our relationship with CSU by supporting student-athletes with access to comprehensive care and the expertise they need to stay healthy throughout their athletic careers,” Nichols said. “Just as important, this partnership creates pathways for students interested in healthcare careers and helps develop the next generation of caregivers.”

The agreement extends beyond athletics. Advocate nurses already serve as adjunct faculty members in CSU’s nursing program, providing students with instruction informed by their professional experience. The organizations also work together on a certified nursing assistant program, workforce development initiatives and career exploration opportunities for young people.

The partnership will support students in CSU’s College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy who are preparing for careers as nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals. University officials said some graduates may eventually join Advocate’s healthcare workforce.

“Advocate Health Care is a true partner to Chicago’s South Side, and we’re grateful that the commitment now extends to Chicago State University’s College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, our Division I athletic program and the overall health and well-being of our campus community through management of our Wellness Center,” CSU President Z Scott said. Scott said Advocate’s investment will help prepare students to enter healthcare professions while ensuring that CSU athletes receive the medical services necessary to compete at the Division I level.

“With Advocate as our official sports medicine partner, student-athletes from our 17 sports programs will access the high-quality care needed to compete at the highest level,” Scott said. “This partnership demonstrates what is possible when two mission-driven institutions join to improve lives, strengthen communities and build a healthier future for all.”

The agreement also reflects Advocate’s broader investment in South Side healthcare. The health system previously announced a $1 billion commitment to South Side communities, including plans for a $300 million hospital designed to expand access to care.

Advocate officials said partnerships with educational institutions such as CSU can help address healthcare workforce needs by introducing students to career options, providing professional training and creating more direct pathways from college classrooms into healthcare settings.

Nichols served as grand marshal of CSU’s Back-to-School Parade, joining students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members in welcoming students for the new academic year.

University and Advocate officials said the partnership brings together two institutions with longstanding ties to the South Side and a shared interest in student success, workforce development and improved community health.