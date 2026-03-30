Advocate Health to award $200,000 in scholarships for students pursuing health care and STEM careers

Forty $5,000 awards available to students in Illinois, Wisconsin,

North Carolina and Georgia

Advocate Health will award $200,000 in scholarships to students pursuing education in health care and STEM-related fields, supporting the development of a strong and diverse future workforce.

The organization will provide 40 $5,000 scholarships, including 20 awards available to community members and dependents of teammates and 20 designated for eligible Advocate Health teammates across its service area.

The scholarships support students enrolled in health-related fields, including health care, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, business, human resources, information technology and finance.

“Investing in education is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen the future of health care,” said Michelle Smith, vice president of workforce development and career innovation for Advocate Health. “These scholarships help remove financial barriers for students who are passionate about serving their communities and advancing careers in health care and related fields.”

“I am passionate about becoming a nurse who makes a difference in patients’ lives through compassionate and skilled care,” said Hannah Hernandez, a 2025 scholarship recipient and nursing student at Edgewood University. “This scholarship has not only given me the opportunity to continue my education but has also motivated me to work even harder to reach my dreams.”

Eligible applicants must:

Be enrolled at least part-time in a qualifying health‑related field

Have a minimum cumulative, unweighted GPA of 2.5 for high school students or 2.75 for college students

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Be a resident of Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina or Georgia — Advocate Health’s service area.

Preference will be given to applicants who demonstrate financial need, have participated in Advocate Health workforce development programs, or are Advocate Health teammates, dependents of teammates or community members.

Online applications must be submitted by March 31.

For more information about the Advocate Health Community Scholarship program and eligibility requirements, visit aah.awardspring.com.