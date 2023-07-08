Advocate, Chicago Cubs to welcome newborns with Baby Kits

Photo credit: Advocate Health Care

Advocate and the Cubs will welcome newborns to the first-ever newborn Cubbie Class with branded onesies and additional swag for families

Advocate Health Care and the Chicago Cubs are teaming up to welcome newborns to the world in a unique way July 9-11.

Each baby born in an Advocate Chicago-area hospital during the three days will receive a newborn Cubbie kit with swag and gear to welcome them to the “team.” The kit will include a Cubs onesie, pacifier, shirts for parents, a card and an Advocate-Cubs branded box. These newborns will be part of the first-ever Advocate Health Care and Cubs “Baby Roster.”

Kits have been delivered to all Advocate Health Care area hospitals in Chicagoland.

On Thursday, July 6, Clark the Cub personally delivered a box to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center near Wrigley Field where he was greeted by members of the Labor and Delivery and Mother/Baby units.

About Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care is the largest health system in Illinois and a national leader in clinical innovation, health outcomes, consumer experience and value-based care. One of the state’s largest private employers, the system serves patients across 10 hospitals, including two children’s campuses, and more than 250 sites of care. Advocate Health Care, in addition to Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin and Atrium Health in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama, is now a part of Advocate Health, the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States. Committed to providing equitable care for all, Advocate Health provides nearly $5 billion in annual community benefits.