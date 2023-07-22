Advocate, Chicago Bears host CPR training session

On July 17, 2023, Advocate Health Care and the Chicago Bears teamed up to host a private CPR training session in the evening at the Walter Payton Center at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Participants included more than 40 Bears gameday and training camp staff members and additional Bears staff. The event included hands-on, non-certification CPR training, a question-and-answer session, skills check and Advocate-Bears branded giveaways.

The session was led by Lisa Krch, a paramedic and Primary EMS instructor, and Dr. Elizabeth Regan, an emergency physician, both from Advocate Christ Medical Center. They joined Jason McKie, who played fullback for the Bears for seven seasons from 2003-09.

After his eight total years in the NFL, McKie fully understands the value of taking the proper safety precautions, especially when it comes to the sport of football.

“As a Chicago Bears alumni player, I think about my legacy on the field, and I think about the next generation of players, including my own son who plays college football,” McKie said. “I want them to be better athletes than I was, and I also want them to be safer. Seeing the Bears partner with Advocate Health Care so that more people are trained in CPR, means more players are safe, and this is why I participated. My children are my legacy and I want to be sure that while they and their teammates enjoy sports, they have people around them to keep them safe and save lives.”

Dr. Regan has been practicing emergency medicine for 10 years and has more than 20 years of experience practicing CPR, while Krch brings with her 25 years of experience as a paramedic and 15 as a Lead EMS Instructor.

“Knowing CPR is knowing how to save a life,” Dr. Regan said. “It’s rare that we can possess a skill that can be deployed at anytime, anywhere, that has the ability to preserve and save a life. When someone goes into cardiac arrest, every second counts. The more people in the community that know how to perform CPR, use an AED, and how to call for help, increases the chance for survival. Even professional athletes at the peak of their careers can suffer cardiac arrest and require emergency CPR. No one is immune.

“My hope is that my family, friends, and patients are always surrounded by someone who knows CPR/AED use. It provides everyone with an extra safety net. And for those that take the time to learn CPR, they should be commended for learning a simple, life-saving skill to potentially help their communities.”