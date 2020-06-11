Advocate Aurora Health’s fight against COVID-19 takes testing directly to hardest-hit communities

Advocate Aurora Health on Wednesday will open its first mobile community testing site for COVID-19, the health system’s latest effort to extend coronavirus testing to communities disproportionately impacted by the global pandemic.

The mobile testing site at Compassion Baptist Church, 2650 E. 95th Street in Chicago will be open Wednesday, June 10, through Friday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people who are showing at least one COVID-19 symptom. Through the partnership with Compassion Baptist Church, Advocate Aurora is taking testing right into the community making it accessible and convenient for residents.

“This is the next phase of our push to offer more COVID-19 testing to the communities that need it most,” Advocate Trinity Hospital President Rashard Johnson said. “By taking testing right to the people we serve, especially in communities that have been hit the hardest, we hope to stem the spread of this virus. Expanding access to testing is a critical part of that effort.”

To schedule a test at the church, please call 877-819-5034 ahead of time to make an appointment. The test comes with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, as Advocate Aurora will either bill a patient’s insurance or absorb the cost of the test for patients who do not have insurance.

In addition, Advocate Aurora will begin community testing at two additional locations in the coming days: on the grounds of Imani Village in Chicago and on the Advocate Condell Medical Center campus. Hours are as follows:

Imani Village, 901 E. 95th St., Chicago (drive-thru and walk-up)

Opening Saturday, June 13

Monday-Friday, 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday and Sundays, 8 am to noon

Advocate Condell Medical Center Centre Club, 200 W. Golf Rd., Libertyville

(drive-thru)

Opening Monday, June 15

Daily, 7 days a week, 8 am to 4:30 pm

All patients must be pre-registered and can do so by either calling 1-877-819-5034 or visiting aah.org/testing. Testing at these sites also is with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, as Advocate Aurora will either bill a patient’s insurance or absorb the cost of the test for patients who do not have insurance.

Testing is focused on people with at least one of these COVID-19 symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, body or muscle aches, headache, fatigue, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or recent loss of taste or smell.

After the test, people should stay at home and avoid contact with others until receiving a result, which should be available in 3-7 days. Results will be delivered via the Advocate Aurora Health LiveWell mobile app, and staff will contact people who don’t have access to the app.

Advocate plans to continue to expand COVID-19 community testing – focusing on communities disproportionately impacted by the virus – and will share more details on our newsroom as plans are finalized.