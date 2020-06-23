Advocate Aurora Health is taking testing to the hardest-hit communities

Advocate Aurora Health has opened its first mobile community testing site for COVID-19, the health system’s latest effort to extend coronavirus testing to communities disproportionately impacted by the global pandemic.

The mobile testing site at Compassion Baptist Church, 2650 E. 95th Street in Chicago began conducting testing on June 10 for people who are showing at least one COVID-19 symptom. Through the partnership with Compassion Baptist Church and other community-based organizations and institutions, Advocate Aurora is taking testing right into the community making it accessible and convenient for residents.

“This is the next phase of our push to offer more COVID-19 testing to the communities that need it most,” Advocate Trinity Hospital President Rashard Johnson said. “By taking testing right to the people we serve, especially in communities that have been hit the hardest, we hope to stem the spread of this virus. Expanding access to testing is a critical part of that effort.”

To schedule a test at the church residents were asked to call ahead of time to make an appointment. The test comes with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, as Advocate Aurora will either bill a patient’s insurance or absorb the cost of the test for patients who do not have insurance.

In addition, Advocate Aurora also began community testing at additional locations. One of the locations is on the grounds of Imani Village in Chicago on the South Side. The hours are as follows:

Imani Village, 901 E. 95th St., Chicago (drive-thru and walk-up)

Opening Saturday, June 13

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon

All patients must be pre-registered and can do so by either calling 1-877-819-5034 or visiting aah.org/testing. Testing at this site also is with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, as Advocate Aurora will either bill a patient’s insurance or absorb the cost of the test for patients who do not have insurance.

Testing is focused on people with at least one of these COVID-19 symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, body or muscle aches, headache, fatigue, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or recent loss of taste or smell.

After the test, people should stay at home and avoid contact with others until receiving a result, which should be available in 3-7 days. Results will be delivered via the Advocate Aurora Health LiveWell mobile app, and staff will contact people who don’t have access to the app.

Advocate plans to continue to expand COVID-19 community testing – focusing on communities disproportionately impacted by the virus – and will share more details on our newsroom as plans are finalized.