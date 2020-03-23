Advocate Aurora Health adopts a no-visitor policy, with a few exceptions

To stem the spread of COVID-19 and help keep our patients, visitors and team members safe, Advocate Aurora Health implemented new visitor restrictions beginning March 16, 2020:

No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice. All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint.

Exclusion criteria includes:

Pediatric caregivers (2)

Caregivers necessary for the emotional well-being of the patient (1)

Partner and midwife/doula of a laboring mother (2)

End of life situations (# of visitors determined on a case-by-case basis)

Emergency Department companion (1)

Outpatient area companion (1)

In person discharge instructions (1) and

Professionals assigned to assist with procedures (1).