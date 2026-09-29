Adriel Hilton, Ph.D., named Indiana University Northwest Senior Advisor to the Chancellor

Indiana University Northwest has named Dr. Adriel Hilton as its Senior Advisor to the Chancellor. He will begin his appointment on Monday, Oct. 5.

Hilton comes to IU Northwest with 23 years of progressive leadership experience across higher education and state government.

In his most recent role, Hilton served as Vice President of Institutional Strategy and Chief of Staff at Columbia College Chicago, where he produced strategic plans, elevated the institutional brand and executive leadership, and directed large-scale transformation initiatives that strengthened operational efficiency, among other responsibilities.

Before that, Hilton’s educational background included serving as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Southern University at New Orleans; Dean of Students and Diversity Officer at Seton Hill University; Director of Extended Campus at Webster University; and Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant to the President at Grambling State University, among other positions.

Hilton also brings extensive public-sector and policy experience. He previously provided executive leadership for statewide youth programs with the Washington Department of Children, Youth, and Families, served as a Public Policy Fellow with the Greater Baltimore Committee, and worked as a Legislative Analyst for the Florida Senate Committee on Education.

“I am excited to join Indiana University Northwest and to partner with Chancellor Jackson, students, faculty, staff and community partners in advancing the university’s mission,” Hilton said. “I look forward to helping translate our shared aspirations into meaningful action that strengthens student success, institutional excellence and IU Northwest’s impact throughout Northwest Indiana.”

In this role, Hilton will serve as the lead strategic advisor to the Chancellor, overseeing the campus’ operational and programmatic agenda. He will act as the Chancellor’s representative and liaison between University Administration, IU regional campuses, government officials and key external partners.

He will serve on the Chancellor’s Cabinet and oversee a dynamic portfolio that includes office operations, messaging, special events, budgets, personnel, community engagement, strategic planning and cross-divisional coordination.

Hilton’s extensive background and ability to align organizational vision with policy, legislative priorities and community impact made him an ideal fit for this dynamic executive position at IU Northwest.

“Dr. Hilton brings a wealth of experience, a collaborative spirit and a deep understanding of the transformative role higher education can play in the lives of our students and the communities we serve,” Chancellor Arrick Jackson said. “As we look toward the future of IU Northwest, his strategic leadership and ability to turn vision into action will be tremendous assets. I am excited to welcome him to IU Northwest and to work alongside him as we strengthen our institution, advance student success and expand our impact throughout Northwest Indiana.”

Hilton earned his Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Morgan State University. He earned his MBA from Webster University, a graduate degree in Applied Social Science (Public Administration) from Florida A&M University, and an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Morehouse College.