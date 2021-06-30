Adell’s Beach Boutique to Host Summer Sidewalk Sale

Adell’s Beach Boutique in Gary, Indiana will host their Summer Sidewalk Sale featuring stylish fashion for the summer. The event will take place Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 567 S. Lake St., and will be broadcast live on the Adell’s Beach Boutique’s Facebook page.

“I remember when everyone would stroll down Broadway in Gary, shop and get great sales,” said Dr. Gwendolyn Adell, “I wanted to bring that feeling back with our Summer Sidewalk Sale.”

Adell’s Beach Boutique features men’s and women’s fashions, accessories, jewelry, and home decor.

During the Sidewalk Sale, Adell’s summer line of shoes, jewelry and clothing will be showcased along with items for the home and garden.

For more information about Adell’s Beach Boutique, visit www.AdellsBeachBoutique.com or call 219-938-5090.