Additional Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras Entering Warning Period This Month

Chicago – The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the activation of new automated speed enforcement cameras at several locations near parks and schools throughout the city. Each camera will begin with a 30-day warning period, during which no fines will be issued. Following the warning period and a blackout period, citations will be issued to the registered owners of vehicles exceeding the speed limit by six miles per hour (mph) or more. Vehicles traveling 6–10 mph over the speed limit will be fined $35, while those traveling 11 mph or more over the limit will be fined $100.

The following locations began issuing warnings on July 1, with enforcement to begin August 15.

· 6198 S Pulaski Rd – Hubbard High School (southbound traffic)

· 6201 S Pulaski Rd – Hubbard High School (northbound traffic)

The following locations will begin issuing warnings on July 15, with enforcement to begin on September 1.

· 4258 W 59th St – Pasteur Park

· 2729 S Kedzie Ave – LaVillita Park

· 3624 S Western Ave – McKinley Park

· 851 W 103rd St – Marcus Garvey School

Additional locations will be added to the network throughout the year.



Automated enforcement hours for school zone cameras are limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on school days (Monday through Friday). From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the speed limit is 20 mph when children are present and reverts to the posted speed limit when no children are present. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the posted speed limit applies. For park zone cameras, enforcement is limited to the hours when each park is open – typically from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.



All automated enforcement systems include signs and pavement markings clearly indicating to drivers that they are entering an automated speed enforcement Safety Zone.