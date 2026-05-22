Activist to hold 18th annual anti-gun violence prayer vigil

Vows to expand gun violence model to entire West Side

To stem gun violence on the West Side, James R. Shannon, founder and president of the Fresh Start Fathers organization, is hosting the 18th annual anti-gun violence prayer vigil from 1-7 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at Columbus Park, 500 S. Central Avenue.

The prayer vigil is supported by the Columbus Park Advisory Council and community partners.

The Columbus Park area once had the highest gun violence rate in the South Austin community according to Shannon and now has the lowest. “We worked hard to achieve that and want to keep it going.”

Shannon said he and his supporters have been successful in reducing gun violence in that area because, “We got more people engaged in that area including churches and hosted more events for that area.”

Asked if his anti-gun violence program could work in the rest of the Austin area, Shannon cited Chicago Police Department statistics.

CPD officials said 2025 ended with 416 homicides, the lowest since 1965. There were 171 fewer homicides compared to the 587 homicides last year, a 29% decline year to date.

According to the police, the communities experiencing the highest fatal and non-fatal shootings are located in the North Lawndale, Austin, Humboldt Park, Roseland, West Englewood, and Englewood communities, which are predominantly Black, except for Humboldt Park, which is predominantly Hispanic.

Shannon wants to expand his anti-gun violence program beyond the Columbus Park area. He is planning to take his gun reduction program to Garfield Park in the near future, and to keep expanding until the West Side is free of gun violence.

He blames the uptick in gun violence on the economy and the lack of jobs.

“My goal is to have peace in the community and save lives.” His theme this year is “Saving Our Children’s Lives.”

There will be complimentary refreshments for everyone, including vendors, resource tables, games, face painting, arts and crafts for the children.

Chinta Strausberg

In pursuit of justice and peace