ACT-SO hosts Image Awards Watch Party and Talent Showcase

Photo caption: MALACHI PEOPLE -Morton High School and LeBarron Burton – West Side Leadership Academy

In observance of Black History Month, ACT-SO, the youth division of the NAACP Gary Branch, hosted an Image Awards Watch Party and talent showcase February 25th. The event was held in partnership with Indiana University Northwest in the Bergland Auditorium and provided a platform for youth to perform for the scores of audience members in attendance.

“I am still in awe at how the community came out to support our youth who are representing various schools throughout the region” said Chairperson of ACT-SO, Jeana Payne. “This event was a great way for them to prepare for the ACT-SO competition which takes place in April.”

Image Awards Watch Party attendees were greeted by youth program participant and red carpet host Jasmin King. She interviewed guests live on Facebook capturing their reactions of the event real time. As the night continued, the ACT-SO performances continued with a vocal solo by student Malachi People accompanied by student LeBarron Burton Jr. on the violin. Guests also viewed a collage of paintings and other artwork created by students. Light bites were provided by J’s Breakfast Club.

Throughout the live broadcast of the NAACP Image Awards, the scholars performed during the commercial breaks. A vast array of talents were featured ranging from drumming, praise dancing and singing to oratory and poetry. NAACP committee members presented the students with customized Image Awards for their accomplishments.

“We are so thrilled to be able to host this event and collaborate with the NAACP Gary Branch, “ said IU Northwest Chancellor Ken Iwama. “Hopefully, we will be able to host this every year. The excitement between IU Northwest and the community brings a smile to my face.”