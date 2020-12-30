Acorn TV’s ‘Care’ shines a light on caregivers

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Acorn presents a full-length film that discusses the trials of elder care concerning someone who is living with dementia. “Care” premieres in Australia, New Zealand, UK, South Africa and the Netherlands on January 4, 2021. It’s streaming in the United States now on ACORNTV.

“A story of heartbreak and resilience…beautifully written and wonderfully performed” (Huffington Post), this drama from acclaimed writer Jimmy McGover follows Jenny (Sheridan Smith) as she bears the dual burdens of being a single parent and caregiver when her mother Mary (Alison Steadman) suffers a debilitating stroke, and she must fight for the help her family needs.

Jenny has her work cut out for her, as she is a single mom trying to raise her two children and is more than happy to take care of her mother, when the dire circumstances arise. But the health care system is so messed up, as Jenny learns, that it is taxing just trying to get compassionate care for Mary at a local assisted living center. Mary needs temporary lodging, while Jenny retrofits her own home to make her mother more comfortable.

In the midst of Jenny’s home renovation, Mary turns up missing, and a fraught-filled night ends after Mary is finally located. Jenny also has to deal with a health care system that is more concerned about freeing up bed space than actually helping an elderly dementia patient. However, Jenny and her sister are determined to secure the care that their mother so justly deserves.

It’s a tough road, but finally Jenny perseveres in her quest to get her mom proper care, as well as getting her ex-husband to help take the load off by properly taking care of his two daughters. Dementia and elder care are issues that are prominent all around the globe, and “Care” peels away layers of bureaucracy and highlights the vulnerability of adult children as they strive to give parents as much care and respect that they were afforded by these same parents while growing up. I adore the work of Alison Steadman, as I have recently watched her in the British sitcom “Boomers,” as she plays Joyce, the wife of Alan, which is also streaming via AcornTV.

