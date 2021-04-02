Acorn TV premieres Season 7 of ‘The Brokenwood Mysteries’

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

After transferring from a big city to the quiet, little, murder-ridden town of Brokenwood, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and Detective Kristin Simms (Fern Sutherland) uncover more murderous rivalries and lethal grudges with each new series. With six feature-length, standalone mysteries, Season 7 will see the murder of a TV host, a Farmer’s Market owner impaled by a gardening tool, a 1970s theme party gone wrong, and more.

Regarded by many as the New Zealand version of “Midsomer Murders,” this acclaimed detective series filmed amid the beautiful landscape of the country’s North Island returns with compelling characters, dry humor, and piquant wit.

The first episode in Season 7 looks at the murder of a TV host of an antiques show. There are many suspects, including members of his crew people who he had angered with low estimates of their prized antique possessions. But the investigation is made livelier with the fact that the deceased has been the victim of a garrotte—a Spanish execution instrument—and that makes matters even worse.

I love this series because things are wrapped up within the 90 minutes or so.

I have watched other episodes from previous seasons that highlighted a murder within a Shakespeare summer theatre community, and one that involved family angst and a parachute mishap.

The chemistry between Mike and Kristin is fabulous as they work the cases from every angle. And icing on the cake is the coroner, Gina, played by Cristina Șerban, whose eyes seem to be more on Mike than the deceased at times.

This series reminds me of the American series “Monk,” wherein the case is solved but things aren’t always clinical; situations can be quirky at times. There is skilled and meticulous detective work but room for a bit of levity, as well.

“The Brokenwood Mysteries,” Series 7 (Acorn TV Exclusive), with new episodes beginning Monday, March 29, and running each Monday through May 4.

Take a look at the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukTD4_xoBlI&feature=youtu.be.

You can try out the streaming service, which offers hard to find content from Britain and beyond, for free for seven days; thereafter it’s $5.99 a month. Visit https://acorn.tv/.