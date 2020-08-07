Acclaimed African American theatre company launches new Industry Training Institute this month

Congo Square Theatre Company, one of the nation’s premier African American theatres, is thrilled to announce Charlique C. Rolle as its new managing director, effective immediately. Rolle steps into the leadership role on the heels of the company’s successful production of Douglas Turner Ward’s satirical fantasy “Day of Absence,” which closed performances early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month, Congo Square also launches its new Industry Training Institute, designed for working and aspiring theatre artists. Congo Square’s Ensemble Members and Artistic Associates will lead one- and two-day online Zoom workshops on topics including acting, auditioning, directing, design and writing. To register and for more information, visit www.congosquaretheatre.org.

Congo Square’s full 2020-2021 Season of programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Congo Square Theatre family, an organization of pure Black excellence and a needed voice in such a time as this,” said Managing Director Charlique C. Rolle. “We are deeply committed to ensuring that Black stories are clearly and unapologetically heard through authentic Black lenses, that Black art continues to be created with excellence and embedded into the cultural landscape, and that Black communities are given space to heal and find freedom and unity through our work. To work with such a profound group of artists, staff and board members is truly a privilege, and I’m very excited to serve Congo Square and the entire Chicago arts community through our work.”

Charlique C. Rolle is an arts administrator, performing artist and choreographer. Over the years she has filled a variety of management roles including Business Manager at Inaside Chicago Dance, Performing Arts Director at Chicago Tabernacle, and Program Director at Chicago School of Leadership. A Bahamas native, Rolle moved to Chicago in 2012 to continue her pursuit of supporting arts-based organizations administratively, teaching, and creating performance-based work professionally. Her work has been featured nationally and internationally. Rolle graduated Summa Cum Laude from Missouri Valley College with a Bachelor of Arts in Dance, with minors in Business and Theatre. She has a Master of Arts in Ministry Leadership from Moody Theological Seminary and is currently completing a Master of Business Administration at Concordia University Chicago. Rolle is passionate about seeing the arts thrive and about developing artists. Her personal mission is to build, equip, and develop artists to walk in the fullness of their crafts, to create works that catalyze healing, freedom, and transformation, and to provide resources and structure for artists and organizations that will breed creative freedom, sustainability and longevity.

Congo Square’s new Industry Training Institute kicks off later this month, and the monthly workshops will run through June 2021, covering topics including acting, auditioning, directing, design and writing. Upcoming courses include:

August: Master the Art of Self-Tape with Tracey N. Bonner

Date: Monday, Aug. 24 & Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 1-3:30 p.m. CST

Class Description: This workshop will equip the actor to prepare to audition from anywhere. The actor will learn the proper framing, eye-line, and delivery for a Film/TV audition. This workshop is a quick way to make your self-tapes more engaging.

Registration: $100 for the two-day course; visit www.congosquaretheatre.org for info about this and other courses.