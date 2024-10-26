“ACCESS” Docuseries Sheds Light on Joe Louis and the Legacy of Black Golfers

A groundbreaking three-part documentary series titled “ACCESS,” directed by Joseph Chopin and Tracy Raoul, is set to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a hidden chapter in sports history—the legacy of Black golfers and their fight for inclusion in a sport that was often closed off to them. The series is more than just a historical recount; it is a story of resilience, determination, and the struggle for access, highlighting the vital contributions of individuals like boxing icon Joe Louis in the fight to dismantle barriers in the world of golf.

Golf has long been considered a game for the privileged, with stringent racial barriers that excluded African Americans from competing at the highest levels. But “ACCESS” reveals that despite these obstacles, a determined group of Black golfers, spearheaded by Louis, fought to gain entry to the game. This three-part documentary explores the sacrifices and perseverance that made the difference for future generations of African American golfers, while underscoring how far the sport has come in terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In the first episode, “Golfers by Day, Fighters by Night,” viewers are introduced to Joe Louis, best known as the world heavyweight boxing champion. After his storied career in the ring, Louis turned to golf, a passion he had long held but had been largely barred from due to the sport’s exclusionary rules. The episode chronicles Louis’s entry into golf, his battle against the infamous “Caucasian-only clause,” and the challenges he faced in a racially segregated sport. It features interviews with golfers who experienced firsthand the sting of exclusion and discrimination, offering insights into the broader societal context of the 20th century.

The second episode, “We Play This Game Too, Especially in Chicago,” shifts its focus to Chicago, a key battleground in the struggle for African American access to professional golf. Louis’s fight to secure equal opportunities in the sport resonated deeply with Black golfers in the city, where golf courses like Jackson Park became significant spaces of resistance against racial barriers. Through interviews with local golfers and community leaders, this episode captures the efforts of both men and women, young and old, to claim their rightful place on the greens, emphasizing the sense of community and pride that grew alongside the fight for access.

The final episode, “Pipe O’ Peace Honors Joe,” takes an intimate look at the course that became a symbol of Joe Louis’s legacy: Pipe O’ Peace. Located in Chicago, this course was where Louis played regularly and became a gathering place for aspiring Black golfers. The episode explores how Louis’s efforts created lasting change, paving the way for generations of African American golfers to pursue the sport without facing the same level of racial exclusion. Today, his contributions are remembered not only for his impact on the game of golf but for the broader cultural shift he helped inspire, igniting discussions about diversity, equity, and inclusion that continue to resonate today.

“ACCESS” is more than a documentary; it is a teaching tool for young African American golfers and athletes who seek inspiration from those who came before them. By portraying the struggles and triumphs of golfers like Louis, the series offers a sense of historical continuity and encouragement to young people in Black communities, showing that while the road to success is often fraught with difficulty, it is a journey worth undertaking.

The series draws upon over 12 hours of footage, archival images, and personal anecdotes to weave together a rich visual and emotional narrative. More than 50 interviewees, including contemporary golfers and Chicago historians, share their reflections on the impact of Louis and other unsung golf heroes. The result is a deeply immersive look at a sport that has, for too long, excluded African Americans from its upper echelons. Yet, thanks to individuals like Joe Louis, the sport has been transformed into a more inclusive space.

Set to air on sports channels and streaming platforms such as Peacock Media Co., with exhibition venues including the Siskel Film Center and Logan Center, ACCESS has the potential to reach a broad audience. The docuseries is rated PG, making it accessible for families and sports enthusiasts alike, though viewers should be aware of sensitive discussions around racism and the use of a racial slur.

Through ACCESS, Chopin and Raoul not only aim to fill the void left by the untold stories of Black golfers but also to provide a motivating force for the next generation of African American athletes. As golf continues to diversify, this documentary series serves as a reminder that progress in sports is often won through sacrifice and determination. Joe Louis’s story, along with those of countless others, will continue to inspire young Black golfers who now, because of their efforts, have a seat at the table and a place on the course.

The FREE screening of the documentary is Monday, 10/28/24, at 6PM at the South Shore Cultural Center / Robeson Theater (7059 S. South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60649).

Registration is REQUIRED at https://www.teachourchildreninc.org/event-list