Academy of St. Benedict the African’s 8th annual Prayer Walk promotes unity and positive transformation

Students Rally for Peace in Englewood with Support from Leo High School and Chicago Police Department

The Academy of St. Benedict the African, in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, will host its 8th Prayer Walk for Peace on Thursday, October 19 at 9:30 am. Students from Leo High School will accompany the elementary school students during the walk along with Chicago Police Department patrol cars from District 7.

The walk originated following a violent summer in 2015. Each year since, the students have walked and prayed for community peace. The neighborhood walk unifies the school community and its neighbors as peacemakers trying to bring about positive change for families and especially children in the community.

The students will walk in two groups around the one-block perimeter of the school:

The first group will disperse from the Laflin Street gate, head north to 60th Street, turn left onto Justine Street, turn left onto 61st Street, turn left onto Laflin Street, and back into the gate.

The second group will depart from the Justine Street gate, turn left to 61st Street, left onto Laflin Street, left onto 60th Street, left onto Justine Street, and back in the Justine Street gate.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Academy of St. Benedict the African, 6020 S. Laflin St., Chicago

WHO: Remarks to be given by: