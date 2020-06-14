ABC 7 Presents Graduation 2020: The After Party! A Live Special Hosted by Cheryl Burton And Hosea Sanders, Sunday, June 14 AT 2 PM

Former President Barack Obama Sends Inspirational Message to Class of 2020; Mayor Lori Lightfoot Makes Live Appearance To Offer Congratulations

ABC 7 keeps the party going for Chicago’s 2020 graduates! Following the city-wide graduation special at 1 PM, Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders go live for GRADUATION 2020: THE AFTER PARTY! airing Sunday, June 14 at 2 PM. ABC 7’s Terrell Brown and Tanja Babich will contribute uplifting interviews with Mayor Lightfoot and Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes. The special will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com.

“We at ABC 7 wanted to congratulate our 2020 graduates. After the ABC7 produced city-wide special, GRADUATION 2020, we will continue the celebration of our outstanding high school students. We are all looking forward to watching the Class of 2020 help unify and bring about positive change in our communities,” said John Idler, President & General Manager, ABC 7.

This half-hour special will acknowledge the perseverance and incredible achievements of the Class of 2020 despite the unforeseen challenges they faced during their senior year. We will hear from several local students who are making a real difference in their communities.

Highlights also include former President and Chicagoan, Barack Obama, who will share a heartening message with graduates, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot who will appear live to send the Class of 2020 her best wishes. Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes will give graduates a shout out and offer some words of wisdom. The Soul Children of Chicago will be featured in an uplifting performance. Last but not least, the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team of anchors and reporters will salute Chicago graduates, ABC 7 Chicago style.