Exclusive: Aaron Patterson Set to Come Home

Police Torture Survivor and Political Activist gets early release after 22 Years in Federal Prison due to First Step and Second Chance Acts
By Stephanie Gadlin
Aaron Patterson calls himself “a freedom fighter, a revolutionary and a professional troublemaker,” three titles he wears like armor, and each earned in a system that tried to erase him and on the streets of Chicago, where poverty, violence and racial indifference have pushed far too many to society’s margins.
On Sept. 15, the 62-year-old is expected to walk out of federal custody for the last time. Patterson has been held at USP Big Sandy, a high-security federal penitentiary located in Inez, Kentucky.
Patterson’s release marks the end of a nearly 40-year odyssey that began when a squad of Chicago police under Lt. Jon Burge beat and tormented a false confession out of him. He spent 17 years in Illinois prison, 13 of which on death row awaiting execution for a crime he did not commit.
After receiving a pardon, Patterson used his newfound freedom to demand accountability for what police, prosecutors and the court system had done to him and other wrongfully convicted men.
Two Worlds, One Man
Patterson grew up in South Shore near 85th Street and Yates Boulevard. His father, Raymond, was a Chicago police officer, and his mother, Jo Ann Patterson, was an educator who also served as an assistant director at Taylor Business Institute.
“My father advocated education,” Patterson told the Crusader in a lengthy Sept. 2 phone interview from federal prison. “My mother advocated education. I grew up in a working-class family with my siblings and with a desire to do something with my life. I thought I might become a cop like my dad.”
He attended De La Salle Institute in Bronzeville, where he got good grades, played football and baseball and ran track. He later joined the military, serving in the U.S. Army before receiving an honorable medical discharge because of an injury, Patterson said.
He returned home from the service in 1983, enrolled at the University of Illinois Chicago to study business administration, signed up for the police exam and reportedly scored 97 percent. The department later told him he had failed a drug test.
“I don’t even take drugs. I don’t smoke, none of that. Period,” Patterson said. “I didn’t know what that was about, but I resented it, to a degree. I took a job at the post office and stayed for a year before I was called to the streets. I was young and searching for something.”
He eventually joined the Black P. Stone Rangers and later founded his own branch, where he used the discipline he learned in the military and natural leadership skills to earn respect and attract new members.
“Most of my guys, to this day, say the direction they went into was much better because of what I did,” he said. “I felt like I had found my calling. It was leadership applied on the street level. I knew I was breaking my parents’ hearts, but the streets had me at that time. There was no real rhyme or reason to it.”
That his father was a cop didn’t deter young Patterson from using his physical presence and gift of gab to cement his ’hood legend. He took the street name “Lone Ranger,” in part to honor his street family but also as an homage to the TV show of the same name. Ironically, Hollywood failed to note that the TV character was actually based on a real life Black lawman named Bass Reeves, a fact not lost on Patterson.
“I thought about that sometimes. They were calling me the Lone Ranger, not knowing he was in law enforcement. I was also the son of a cop. Police knew who my father was, but that didn’t stop me or them,” he said. “It also didn’t stop ( CPD) at all from putting their hands on me. I heard one say, ‘that’s Ray’s son,’ but they didn’t care.”
Despite his run ins with the law, the activist told the Crusader he struggled with the life he was living and took several steps to get out of the streets. He worked, studied and poured his energy into sports and working. Then Patterson’s life took a turn for the worse.
On April 19, 1986, Vincent Sanchez, 73, and his wife, Rafaela Sanchez, 62, were found stabbed to death in their South Side home. Eleven days later, Patterson, then 21, was arrested and charged, though no physical evidence linked him to the crime.
Detectives under Lt. Jon Burge interrogated Patterson for approximately 25 hours, beating and suffocating him with a plastic typewriter cover, among other acts that the activist continues to struggle to describe.
“I took 25 hours of abuse, all kind of crazy stuff. Some I didn’t even mention in court,” Patterson said, describing the moment he stopped resisting. “I just came to myself wild in that police station, man. Fuck these motherfuckers, I went berserk. And then they said, ‘Oh, this nigger is crazy. Let’s just say he said all this and did all this, and who are they gonna believe, him or us.’”
But Patterson never signed a confession. Chained alone to a wall, he found a paper clip and scratched a message into a metal bench:
“Aaron. I lie about murders. Police threaten me with violence, slapped and suffocated me with plastic. No lawyer or dad. No phone. Sign false statement to murders.” [sic]
The etchings were later discovered intact and became pivotal evidence.
In 1989, Judge John E. Morrissey barred photographs of the etchings as “hearsay” and sentenced Patterson to death. He spent 13 of the next 17 years awaiting execution.
In 2000, the Illinois Supreme Court ordered a new hearing, finding “substantial new evidence supports defendant’s claim that his confession was the result of police brutality.” The teenage witness who had implicated Patterson recanted, saying she lied to protect a cousin who was also a suspect.
On Jan. 10, 2003, Gov. George Ryan pardoned Patterson on the basis of innocence, along with other Burge torture survivors, Leroy Orange, and Madison Hobley. The following day, Ryan commuted the sentences of Illinois’ remaining death row prisoners. Patterson had served 17 years for a crime he did not commit, and he didn’t walk out of prison with contrition.
“I wasn’t going to stand before cameras and say I forgave what they did to me,” he reflected. “I couldn’t do that. This corrupt system had stolen nearly 20 years of my life. I didn’t want to pray with them; I wanted them held accountable for what was done to me and the others like me.”
“My mother had become a shell of herself,” he said, his voice dropping. “I had no idea what my mother had been going through. She had started drinking heavily and was coming to my hearings alone. She had done all of that time with me.”
Blood Money
The city paid Patterson $5 million in a 2008 civil rights settlement. The state added $161,578 under Illinois’ wrongful conviction compensation law. But what others in the community saw as a payday, the activist saw as something else.
“This is blood money,” Patterson said of the settlement. “Every penny of it reminded me of what had been done to me. I had been tortured and I didn’t want any of it, or so I believed. And as soon as the settlement hit the news, people came from out of the woodwork with their hands out; and I gave it to them.”
And Patterson was vocal about his disgust toward the settlement. Scores of people “came out of the woodwork,” he said, asking for loans, gifts or payment for advocating for his release. “They were volunteers until that money came,” he said, “and then all of a sudden they were consultants. The ones I hired, I paid, but you know people want more and more. You have no idea what I was experiencing mentally and emotionally, and yeah, some people took advantage of that.”
In 2003, he borrowed against his settlement and used $100,000 to post bond for Nathson Fields, a fellow death row prisoner. Fields was acquitted at retrial in 2009. In December 2016, a federal jury awarded Fields $22 million against the city, one of the largest wrongful conviction verdicts in Chicago history. Other bailouts followed.
Patterson also bankrolled a car wash, a furniture store and a used car dealership. “I was giving away to people that was not ready for money to be invested, and I lost all that,” he told the Crusader.
Lawyers fought each other over fees, and Patterson gave away a large portion of his settlement to people who had advocated for him, just to make the demands for cash stop. He said he even gave his mother a large portion of his settlement but had to “take some back” because “people were going to her behind my back and asking her for money,” he explained. “I had my attorneys move to protect her and try to retain what was left of the settlement, but most of it was gone.
“Nobody put no gun to my head,” Patterson said. “I thought I was Santa Claus or something. I thought that people always wanted to live their dreams and just snap. Not one of those guys I bailed out, and I’m talking the hundreds of thousands I gave, ever came back for me. Not one. I learned a hard lesson.”
From the Streets to the Movement
Within hours of his release from death row, Patterson was at an anti-war rally. Within weeks, he was organizing against police brutality, pushing for an Innocence Commission and building coalitions between Black and Latino Chicagoans. Hip-hop artists such as Mos Def and Dead Prez rallied to his cause. Amnesty International and other human rights organizations brought attention to his case around the world.
The former gang leader also challenged his peers and young people to clean up their act and put down their guns.
“It was a trap,” he said. “They dumped crack and guns in our neighborhoods and too many of us took the bait. Prison is not fun and nobody should be fantasizing about winding up there.”
Patterson also challenged incumbent Rep. Patricia Bailey in the 2004 Democratic primary for Illinois’ 6th House District. Bailey won the three-way primary.
“I wasn’t into this Democrat or Republican thing, like it is today,” he reflected. “I was going after anybody in leadership who had failed to change the conditions of Black people. I didn’t care what party they were in; I wanted to know what they had done for my people.”
Patterson soon appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and took his message and story to a national audience. The outspoken orator did not hesitate to challenge Chicago’s Black political and civic leadership.
“I demanded to know what they had done for the Black community and especially for men and women who were ‘forgotten inside these prisons and jails,’” he said. “Why weren’t we making progress with all of this leadership in place?”
He reserved sharper criticism for Mayor Richard M. Daley, who was Cook County state’s attorney when Patterson was arrested and prosecuted.
“Daley had to go, and I wanted him held accountable for what he did to me and the others,” Patterson recalled.
He also criticized Lori Lightfoot, who led Chicago’s Office of Professional Standards from 2002 to 2004. Patterson accused her of not doing enough to hold officers accountable.
Lightfoot later served as president of the Chicago Police Board and was sworn in as mayor in 2019 after fashioning herself as a progressive, while Patterson was once again behind bars.
“She was a handkerchief head for the Daley machine that even Nineteen months after his pardon, on Aug. 5, 2004, Chicago police and federal agents arrested Patterson on drug and gun charges. The federal case relied in part on recorded transactions involving government informant Mario “the Fox” Maldonado, a drug dealer who had agreed to cooperate with authorities after his own arrest.
Patterson insisted he had been set up. He was convicted in federal court and, in 2007, sentenced to 30 years in prison on gun and drug charges. Federal court records confirm that Maldonado cooperated with authorities and that transactions involving Patterson were recorded, videotaped or observed by law enforcement.
“I had been shaking them up and I was not going to stop. So, they sent people in the leadership of my organization at me,” Patterson said.
He described what happened to him as a modern-day COINTELPRO (counterintelligence) operation, an assertion he maintains but that has not been established by the federal court record, similar to other historic cases.
“They have never got rid of COINTELPRO. Why would you if it worked?” Patterson asked. “They’ll put you in a bad light so somebody else can respond to it. You know they did that? (The government and police) will cause tension between rivals or people and sit back and let that do what it does; and neither party is aware of the hidden hand involved. I was back in the system and caught up with millions of other Black men.”
The Numbers
Patterson’s return to prison came amid longstanding racial disparities in the nation’s criminal justice system, where Black Americans have historically been incarcerated at disproportionately high rates.
Black people, though 14 percent of the U.S. population, make up 35 percent of the roughly 155,000 people in federal Bureau of Prisons custody, and men account for 93 percent of that population overall, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, “Individuals in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.” The remaining federal prison population shows 31 percent are Hispanic, 30 percent are White and 5percent are comprised as ‘other’ races.
State carceral systems held 1.3 million people as of 2023.
While Patterson sat in federal prison, some of the reforms he had advocated for during his years of freedom began taking shape without him.
On May 6, 2015, the Chicago City Council approved a landmark reparations package for survivors of torture by former Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge and officers under his command. The ordinance established a $5.5 million fund, with eligible survivors able to receive up to $100,000 each. It also provided services including counseling, housing and educational assistance and a curriculum addressing the history of the torture cases.
Other criminal justice reforms followed in Chicago, Cook County and Illinois, including efforts to review wrongful convictions, expunge eligible cannabis records and overhaul the state’s pretrial justice system.
The national reckoning over policing intensified after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, fueling protests and renewed demands for police accountability across the country.
Illinois lawmakers subsequently passed the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice reform law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021. Among its most consequential provisions was the eventual elimination of cash bail in Illinois.
For Patterson, these developments echo some of the solutions he says he raised after leaving death row: accountability within the criminal justice system and greater investment in communities affected by poverty, incarceration and violence. “I was advocating for accountability and reparations,” he said. “I wanted all of the people responsible for what I and the other men went through–and some are still going through today–he accountable.”
The same, he said, applies to accountability among street organizations and people caught up in street life. “The (violence intervention programs) are a great start,” he said, “but without resources for housing, health care, jobs, for people to start businesses and ending white supremacy, the work is far from done.”
Chicago has also made substantial investments in community violence intervention, including street outreach and violence interruption programs. The city recorded 416 homicides in 2025, down 29 percent from 587 in 2024 and the lowest annual total since 1965, according to Chicago police data. Robberies also declined significantly.
While Patterson sat in federal prison, the reforms he had spent his free years demanding began arriving without him. On May 6, 2015, the Chicago City Council unanimously passed the Reparations Ordinance, making Chicago the first municipality in the United States to pay reparations for racially motivated police violence. The package set aside $5.5 million for 57 acknowledged Burge torture survivors, $100,000 each, along with free tuition at City Colleges, specialized counseling, a public-school curriculum on the torture cases, and a formal city apology.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, in office from December 2016 to November 2024, overturned nearly 250 wrongful convictions through her Conviction Integrity Unit, including the first mass exoneration in county history, 15 men whose cases traced back to a corrupt Chicago police sergeant. Her office also expunged more than 15,000 cannabis convictions following legalization. Patterson had pushed for an Innocence Commission back in 2003.
The reckoning accelerated after the 2020 murder of George Floyd forced a national conversation about police accountability. Illinois passed the SAFE-T Act, its sweeping criminal justice and bail reform law, in January 2021, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law on Feb. 22, 2021, making Illinois the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail.
The law traces its lineage to the same demand Patterson was making in the streets nearly two decades earlier, that the system that tortured, prosecuted and jailed poor Black defendants be forced to answer for it. The same applied to his calls for accountability among street organizations and people caught up in in the street life.
Since 2021, Illinois, Cook County and the City of Chicago have jointly invested $248 million in community violence intervention programs through the Government Alliance for Safe Communities, funding street outreach workers and violence interrupters who have served more than 27,000 people, according to a February 2026 city report.
Mayor Brandon Johnson has pointed to community violence intervention and other public-safety investments as contributing factors. Violence intervention organizations have likewise credited collaboration among outreach workers, police, schools and community groups. Chicago’s decline occurred alongside a broader national reduction in violent crime.
It is a shift Patterson said he hopes to discuss directly with Johnson when he gets home.
“We’re going to do a massive voter registration like we did with Operation PUSH some years ago,” Patterson said. “Thousands of people return home to Chicago each year and we are eligible to vote. If a party or politician is not serving your best interest, then we need to form our own party and elect people who will.”
He also pointed to iconic street leaders Larry Hoover and Jeff Fort, both imprisoned for decades, as men he believes could play a role in addressing violence and other problems affecting communities.
“They have a lot of influence. They could be out there advocating a lot of good things to change things,” Patterson said. “These people are scared to admit that they might need their help to fix the problem that is all around the country. These men should have been out and I am hoping (Governor) Pritzker allows Hoover to return home.”
Coming Home to a Transitioning City
Patterson says thought he is physically strong, he will arrive using a walker.
He said he was seriously injured during a racial disturbance involving members of the Aryan Nation targeting Black and Latino inmates while in federal custody, leaving him needing assistance to walk. “I was stabbed,” he said. “You have no idea what people go through behind bars, this is no place anybody wants to be.”
Citing post-traumatic stress disorder caused by torture and the years he spent facing the possibility of execution, Patterson said he hopes to meet with Mayor Johnson to discuss forming a steering committee of formerly incarcerated people with lived mental health experience.
He also has his own idea about where healing could begin: farmland outside the city where returning citizens could work the soil, find purpose and have room to breathe.
“I think that’ll help a whole lot,” he said. “I just think they need to have something to do with themselves. With the way the government is taking away people’s benefits, raising food prices, our people are going to have to grow their own food. I’ve been studying urban gardening and the city could utilize all of those vacant lots to do some of that.”
Patterson will also return without a home of his own as he completes the conditions of his release at a North Side halfway house. And, the activist said he isn’t sure who of his family, relatives and friends are still alive. His mother, Jo Ann Patterson, the spiritual force behind his defense committee, died of liver cancer in 2018. Patterson said he was not permitted to attend her funeral.
“She never left the second floor of her own apartment the entire time I was locked up again,” Patterson shared. “She was doing time while I was doing time,” he said, his voice cracking. “I didn’t know the ramifications it had on my mother’s health or mindset, that what I was dealing with was affecting her just as much as it was affecting me, maybe more. She started drinking heavily, she was depressed and it all took a toll on her.”
Supporters have started a GoFundMe campaign to help Patterson reestablish himself after his release. Patterson also said he hopes to reunite with his children, including a daughter who lives in North Carolina.
What Remains
Jon Burge, whose tenure became synonymous with one of the darkest chapters in U.S. policing, was convicted by a federal grand jury of two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of perjury, but not for torture itself. Prosecutors claimed the statute of limitations on the underlying abuse had long expired, but because the former commander lied under oath in a 2003 civil lawsuit by claiming he never witnessed torture at Area 2 he could be tried.
Jurors heard testimony from victims describing electric shocks to the genitals, suffocation with plastic bags and typewriter covers, and mock executions with loaded guns, evidence a federal appeals court later called proof of “a regime” Burge presided over.
On Jan. 20, 2011, U.S. District Judge Joan Lefkow sentenced him to four and a half years in federal prison, the maximum exposure he faced was 45 years, and he served his time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina. The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction in 2013. No one, including Burge, was ever criminally charged for the torture itself.
The torturer and alleged racist died at his Florida home in 2018 at age 70. The city’s reparations program ultimately acknowledged credible claims of torture and abuse committed by Burge and officers under his command.
Patterson’s original wrongful conviction was eventually erased. The National Registry of Exonerations records that Gov. George Ryan granted him a pardon based on innocence on Jan. 10, 2003. Patterson later received a $5 million civil rights settlement and $161,578 in state compensation.
But freedom has proved complicated.
Patterson was 21 when Chicago police arrested him for the murders that would eventually send him to death row. Eighteen months later, at the age of 40, he says a “Latin King informant” conspired with the government and others to have him re-arrested in retaliation for his activism. He is 62 now and preparing to return to a city that has changed considerably during the decades he has spent behind bars.
“I’ve watched the news and kept up with what’s happening in Chicago and around the country,” he said. “I am baffled at how bad its gotten since I’ve been here. The neighborhoods are worse, there’s no economic development, and there’s a whole group of people who don’t see a future for themselves. We understand what the white power structure is designed to do, but we’ve had hundreds of Black people elected to office in Illinois. Hundreds; but where has that gotten us?”
He is no longer the hot-headed young organizer who once ran for state representative. Patterson told the Crusader that when comes home this time, he returns as an elder who has spent nearly 40 years experiencing and studying the criminal justice system from the inside.
But he wared that he still won’t be silent against injustice.
“I’m fully prepared this time for what they might do to me,” Patterson said. “I’m under no delusion about what happens to freedom fighters and those who stand up to the system.
“I won’t hide. I have work to do when I get home; young men that need mentoring, so they don’t make the mistakes I made. And I’m not going to shut up,” he said. “We’ve seen the pattern: Malcolm X, Dr. King, Marcus Garvey, Noble Drew Ali… there is always a price we have to pay.”
[Editor’s Note: An abbreviated and different version of this story appears in the Chicago Crusader print edition.]