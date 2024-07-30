A WATERSHED MOMENT IN AMERICA

America is at a crossroads, and it’s no secret that the country is significantly divided along philosophical lines. On one hand, there are Democrats who genuinely seem to want life to be better for everyone in America. On the other hand, there is an opposition “cult,” led by Donald J. Trump.

Due to pressure from the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden has left the race for re-election to office. He had vowed that he was going to stay in the race till the end, but as a result of ageism pressure coming from his own Party, he was met with calls to resign because some people believe he is too old for the job. The issue came to a head when Biden delivered a lackluster performance in a debate against Donald Trump. He sacrificed his candidacy and ended his campaign.

At the same time Biden announced his decision to step aside, he also gave his support (and delegates) to Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden expressed his belief that Harris is fully prepared and qualified to assume the presidency.

Since his announcement, fundraising in the Democratic Party has skyrocketed. This is important because, according to reports, donations had basically dried up due to a lack of faith in the efficacy of another Biden run.

Biden was reportedly bitter because of his treatment by his Party. He was convinced he could continue to do a good job, but there were so many calls for him to resign he was left acquiescing.

Though it is true the Democratic Party treated Biden badly, it is also true that Biden demonstrated himself to be a statesman who had a greater regard for his country than he had for his own ambitions. He will no doubt go down in history as a great American president.

Now, there are a lot of people who are skeptical about a Kamala Harris candidacy, and this is partially due to the fact she is not well known.

As Vice President, she has done a lot of work around women’s issues, especially those related to abortion rights. She has proven to be a competent and dynamic advocate for the causes to which she has devoted her time and attention, and she has successfully done her job while remaining totally loyal to President Biden.

With that said, Kamala Harris is not someone to be ignored or taken for granted. She has successfully overcome many obstacles in her career that have ultimately led to her position as vice president. She will no doubt, however, face an uphill battle due to her race and gender.

Essentially, Democrats need to come together and unify if they want to keep America as a democracy. But there are those in the party who are contemplating a run for the presidency, even though that might cause further chaos and division.

Democrats have a lot to lose if they don’t come to a consensus quickly on who will be supported for the presidency. During the days after the infamous debate and the calls for Biden to resign, the Democratic Party was basically chaotic. They didn’t want Biden, but they did not have any other plans in place. Now they have a viable candidate.

Democrats need to be really, REALLY careful, if they are to retain power and save our democracy. This is a watershed moment for America.

If the Democratic Party decides to “go in another direction” and choose someone else as a nominee while snubbing Harris, that would be a big mistake. The Party stands to lose important support if that should happen.

Women, and especially Black women, were major supporters during the last election. Kamala has promised “to earn and win the nomination,” and she says she will do everything “to unite the Party and the country.”

We believe her. Kamala Harris is well-qualified to be president. If Democrats do not rally behind her, they will most likely lose the election and Donald Trump will triumph.

Hopefully, Democrats will do the right thing and elect the first female president of the United States of America. Aluta Continua.