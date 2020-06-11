“A Virtual Conversation”

The Gary Chamber of Commerce is being hosted by U.S. Senator Todd Young in a virtual event entitled “A Conversation with U.S. Senator Todd Young.” It will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. (CST). Senator Young is eager to hear our perspectives as business owners, community leaders and concerned citizens. As Indiana and our nation continue to experience the fallout from the Corona Virus, the murder of George Floyd and the continued challenges related to these and other issues, this Zoom event allows us the opportunity to share with the Senator our concerns as a community and to seek answers toward a positive solution.

What: “A Conversation with U.S. Senator Todd Young.”

Date: Friday, June 12, 2020

Time: 2:30 P.M. (CST)

This will be a virtual meeting and the dial-in information will be provided. Thank you for your consideration