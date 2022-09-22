A Very Special Memorial Tribute for Harold Lucas, the Godfather of Bronzeville, will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00AM @ The Chicago Military Academy Bronzeville 3515 S. Giles Avenue Chicago, IL 60615.
Speakers include: Charles R. “Chuck” Bowen (former aid to Mayor Daley), Col. Eugene Scott (former Chicago Defender publisher), Journalist Stephanie Gadlin, Sasha Daltonn (Chicago Gospel Fest founder), Paula Robinson (Black Metropolis National Heritage), Walter Freeman (Bronzeville Trail), NORMAN MONTGOMERY, DR. BERNARD LOYD (Urban Juncture), PUBLISHER RON CARTER, Former 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti, Dr. Christopher R. Reed, and Congressman Bobby Rush.
Hosted by Author Nathan Thompson (KINGS: The True Story of Chicago’s Policy Kings & Numbers Racketeers).
Harold Lucas was the founder of the Black Metropolis Convention & Tourism Council, and the Proprietor of the Bronzeville Visitor Information Center.
For more than 40 years, Lucas dedicated his life to the preservation and restoration of landmarks in Chicago that are synonymous with the history of Chicago’s African American community—chiefly in Bronzeville. Some of the buildings Lucas helped to save are the Chicago Bee newspaper building which today stands as the Bee Branch Chicago Public Library, the Overton building (Overton Cosmetics Co.), Metropolitan Community Church, and the Eighth Regiment Armory (which today stands as the Chicago Military Academy Bronzeville) to name a few.
Over the years he had been a counselor, mentor and advisor to countless students from grade school age to the university level. He was 79 years old at his passing on August 9, 2022.