A tribute to Sherwin Yancy by Dr. Charles Clancy

I joined countless others in expressing shock and sadness at the passing of Sherwin Yancy. My friendship with the Yancy family spans several years beginning in the 1970s when Reverend Marvin Yancy succeeded the elder Rev. Robert Yancy as pastor of the Fountain Of Life Baptist Church. It was then I realized the Yancy family’s phenomenal gifts. I grew up knowing of Reverend Yancy and Ann Yancy and their contribution to Greater Harvest Baptist Church.

When Marvin commenced work as the producer for Natalie Cole, I followed him as Director Of Music at Operation Push. My years of friendship and admiration of the Yancy musical gifts were fueled by a deep respect for these gifts. Indeed, they were displayed ardently by Sherwin.