A TRIBUTE TO BLACK WOMEN IN POLITICS

Lightfoot and Preckwinkle emerged as the two top Chicago mayoral candidates in 2019 in a race of 14 contenders, which included Bill Daley, a member of the prominent Daley family that for decades operated a political machine at City Hall that many thought were invincible. They went head-to-head in a runoff where Lightfoot swept all 50 of Chicago’s wards.

There are also nods to retired Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown and Karen Freeman-Wilson, who served as the first Black female mayor of Gary, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019. Freeman-Wilson currently serves as President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League. Like Braun and Chisholm, Brown and Freeman-Wilson are trailblazers who were before their time when they dared to run in a field dominated by men.

On the Chicago City Council, a record eight Black female aldermen are in office and three are serving their first term as public servants. They include Stephanie Coleman (16th Ward), Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) and Maria Hadden (49th Ward), whose ward is predominately white. Before they made it to City Hall, some were progressive activists who fought for change in their communities. They are now part of a growing political sisterhood that together has served on the City Council for 162 years.

Black women are also rising to lead cities across the country. In April, Tishaura Jones was sworn in as the first Black female mayor of St. Louis. Two weeks earlier, Kim Janey was appointed Boston’s first Black female mayor following the resignation of Marty Walsh, who is now the U.S. Labor Secretary. Janey was later elected as the first Black, male or female, mayor. There are also Black women mayors in Atlanta; San Francisco; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; New Orleans; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Earlier this year, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she would not run for a second term after a tough term in office during the coronavirus pandemic.