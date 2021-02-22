A TIME FOR SANKOFA

People all across America watched as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a post-impeachment speech after Donald Trump was acquitted. The vote was 57 – 43, falling short of the 2/3 majority that was needed, which means that Donald Trump has, once again, escaped consequences for outrageous behavior. Most likely, quite a few people did a double take when they heard McConnell’s speech, which was a textbook case for generating cognitive dissonance! He voted to acquit Trump but excoriated him for his guilt.

Even though some people were surprised by this, others were not. In fact, they expected the hypocrisy. McConnell voted to acquit because he said the timing was off – we shouldn’t try to impeach someone once they are out of office, while they are private citizens. The ridiculously obvious thing is that McConnell was the one who refused to schedule the impeachment trial after the January 6 debacle and before the January 20th Biden presidential inauguration. The Senate went on recess. So basically, in front of the whole country and the world McConnell showed the absolute bankruptcy of his character. Those who are observant know that McConnell’s little song and dance was an attempt to have his cake and eat it too! He was sending a not-so-concealed message to his funders!

Astute observers in the Black community have seen the veil pulled back so that it is perfectly clear that a number of people in American government are not really pro-America but are, in fact, against American democracy. It was made extremely clear by the Senate’s Impeachment Managers’ findings that Trump was guilty of fueling the rioters who stormed the Capital Building with his rhetoric on January 6, 2021. Graphic videotapes, as well as written testimony from Trump supporters, made that patently clear. In spite of this, 43 Republican senators voted to acquit Trump.

As we move forward, we must understand that a line has been drawn in the sand; our enemies are very visible, but they are not who we would expect. The vote was 57 to 43; seven (7) Republican Senators decided to jump ship and vote to convict Trump. This is a hopeful sign that those who support Democracy and the American experiment just might outnumber those who want to tear it down. It is the first time that so many Republicans have joined the Democrats in an impeachment vote. So, the nature of the enemies of Democracy doesn’t boil down to just Black vs. white; it might be better seen as between those who are concerned about the wellbeing of Americans vs. those who choose to bow down to corporate “gods.”

The Black community needs to understand that we have allies. It is also important to know that just because Trump has been ousted from office does not mean that he is gone! Think about this – since when has one man who is no longer in elected office been able to hold sway over almost one half of the Congress? Most Republicans are still afraid of him.

Considering the foregoing, during this Black History Month, the community needs to look backward in order to move forward. This is the principle of Sankofa, depicted as a bird with its head turned backward taking an egg from its back. It is used by the Akan people of Ghana and expresses the importance of reaching back to knowledge gained in the past and bringing it into the present in order to make positive progress. We must not continue to make the same mistakes. We must be informed by our history; history is a living thing, and we must heed its messages. In this case the strategy is clear; decide upon an agenda, and work with our allies to bring it to fruition.

We are entering a challenging era in America, and the outcomes will depend upon whether or not people of all racial and cultural persuasions who want to keep America together can identify the common bond in our struggle in order to oppose the cabal that is determined to try to overthrow the American way of life as it currently exists. Fascism is just around the corner; there is no democracy in corporatism.

Just know that we are now creating future Black history. Today, Black people are achieving to such an extent that it brings to mind a New Reconstruction. A push for reparations is right on time in such a climate. A Luta Continua.