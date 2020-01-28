A theatrical journey through the Black experience

Indiana University Northwest’s Office of Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday with two performances of “The Movement: 50 Years of Love and Struggle,” a multifaceted journey through the ever-changing face of the African-American experience.

A visual chronicle highlighting many of the political, social, cultural markers of the more than 50 years since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, this theatrical production featured Emmy Award winning actor Ron Jones playing multiple characters. An open discussion with the audience followed the performance.

Folks from the campus and community, as well as 140 students from the following schools attended the event: Charter School of the Dunes, Westside Leadership Academy, Steel City Academy, and Bailly STEM Academy.

About Indiana University Northwest

One of eight campuses of Indiana University, IU Northwest is located in metropolitan Northwest Indiana, approximately 30 miles southeast of Chicago and 10 miles from the Indiana Dunes National Park. The campus has a diverse student population of approximately 4,000 degree-seeking students and 1,500 dual-credit students. The campus offers Associate, Baccalaureate and Master’s degrees in a variety of undergraduate, graduate and pre-professional degree options available from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Health and Human Services, the School of Business and Economics, the School of the Arts and the School of Education. The campus is also host to IU School of Medicine-Northwest-Gary, which actively involves students in research and local healthcare needs through its four-year medical doctorate program. IU Northwest emphasizes high-quality teaching, faculty and student research and engagement on campus and in the community. As a student-centered campus, IU Northwest is committed to academic excellence characterized by a love of ideas and achievement in learning, discovery, creativity and engagement. Indiana University Northwest is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to achieving excellence through diversity. The University actively encourages applications from women, minorities, veterans, persons with disabilities, and members of other underrepresented groups.