Mother’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10. It will also be observed in Canada on that day. Mother’s Day is set aside to show appreciation for mothers or mother figures. Technically, it is not a public holiday. In Canada, most businesses observe traditional Sunday hours.
Mother figures honored on this day include biological mothers, stepmothers, mothers-in-law, guardians, family friends, and more. People give gifts on Mother’s Day, including flowers, cards, meals, handmade items, and more. It is the one day each year when serious focus is given to women and their roles as mothers and caregivers.
Mother’s Day had its beginnings in the United States in the early 20th century. It was spearheaded by Anna Jarvis to honor Ann Reeves Jarvis, her mother, who was a community activist. Her mother passed away in 1905. The first official service was held in 1908 in West Virginia. Ultimately, President Woodrow Wilson made it a national holiday in 1914.
Motherhood is extremely important, but underrated in a society that does not give women the support they are due. In fact, this period in the United States is very strange, in that women are often maligned, yet they are rising in prominence all over the world. The other side of the situation, however, is somewhat sad. It holds women as unimportant and inconsequential. This is why it is important for people to take matters into their own hands when it comes to recognizing the value of women and, by extension, motherhood.
This is particularly important to note because of the high number of Black children being raised in single, female-headed households. Children raised under those circumstances need as much parental support as possible. Moreover, single women who are raising children without the benefit of partners should be afforded particular kudos. Motherhood is not easy.
With that said, one of the best gift strategies for this holiday would be providing meaningful items to those who are essentially functioning as the backbones of Black families. These might include personal items, as well as things that can be shared by others. It should not be forgotten that fathers also occupy an important position in the gift-giving arena and can provide thoughtful items as gifts. The following are suggestions that would be appropriate for many mothers.
Suggested items: Custom Mother’s Day sweatshirts with names; custom “Mama Bear” shirts; LEGO sets; botanicals; Pandora jewelry; luxury bedding; rolling tote bags; Bose earbuds; a sunrise alarm clock; a bird feeder; a Keenray towel warmer; a mini home camera; Cozy Earth bamboo stretch-knit short sleeve pajama sets; personalized wine tumblers; Scentered Sleep Well Therapy Balm; Alpine Silence earplugs; “A Dictionary of Color Combinations Vol. 2”; and Supracor Stimulite bath mitts.
Also, Serax Fish & Fish Bottle (light blue); Shark CryoGlow LED face mask; UrbanStems “The Sunflower Serenade”; Proflowers “The Full Nest Bouquet”; The Bouqs Co. “The Land’s End Canvas Pocket Tote Gift Set”; Wonder Valley Hinoki body oil; Book Darts line markers; and “Linger: Salads, Sweets and Stories to Savor,” by Hetty Lui McKinnon.
More suggestions: Alessi Voile spaghetti measure; Iris Hantverk desktop dustpan-and-brush set; Williams Sonoma market tote; “The Complete Poems,” by Emily Dickinson; Glivpny mushroom table lamp; Glow by Daye adjustable satin bonnet; Graf Lantz merino wool oval placemat; Caraway mechanical kitchen timer; and Le Creuset Signature stoneware spoon rest.
Continuing: Cozy Earth waffle bath robe; La Bonne Brosse N.01 small shine and care hair brush; SeaVees Bodega clog (fern); Mejuri dome figure hoops; Ember temperature control smart mug (sandstone); J.Crew oversize cashmere wrap; and Soft Services Theraplush overnight repair treatment.
The foregoing are interesting and nontraditional items that would make excellent Mother’s Day gifts. Of course, while physical gifts are appreciated, some of the best gifts are those given from the heart.
Keep that in mind on this special holiday.
A SPECIAL DAY FOR MOTHERS
Mother’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10. It will also be observed in Canada on that day. Mother’s Day is set aside to show appreciation for mothers or mother figures. Technically, it is not a public holiday. In Canada, most businesses observe traditional Sunday hours.
Mother figures honored on this day include biological mothers, stepmothers, mothers-in-law, guardians, family friends, and more. People give gifts on Mother’s Day, including flowers, cards, meals, handmade items, and more. It is the one day each year when serious focus is given to women and their roles as mothers and caregivers.
Mother’s Day had its beginnings in the United States in the early 20th century. It was spearheaded by Anna Jarvis to honor Ann Reeves Jarvis, her mother, who was a community activist. Her mother passed away in 1905. The first official service was held in 1908 in West Virginia. Ultimately, President Woodrow Wilson made it a national holiday in 1914.
Motherhood is extremely important, but underrated in a society that does not give women the support they are due. In fact, this period in the United States is very strange, in that women are often maligned, yet they are rising in prominence all over the world. The other side of the situation, however, is somewhat sad. It holds women as unimportant and inconsequential. This is why it is important for people to take matters into their own hands when it comes to recognizing the value of women and, by extension, motherhood.
This is particularly important to note because of the high number of Black children being raised in single, female-headed households. Children raised under those circumstances need as much parental support as possible. Moreover, single women who are raising children without the benefit of partners should be afforded particular kudos. Motherhood is not easy.
With that said, one of the best gift strategies for this holiday would be providing meaningful items to those who are essentially functioning as the backbones of Black families. These might include personal items, as well as things that can be shared by others. It should not be forgotten that fathers also occupy an important position in the gift-giving arena and can provide thoughtful items as gifts. The following are suggestions that would be appropriate for many mothers.
Suggested items: Custom Mother’s Day sweatshirts with names; custom “Mama Bear” shirts; LEGO sets; botanicals; Pandora jewelry; luxury bedding; rolling tote bags; Bose earbuds; a sunrise alarm clock; a bird feeder; a Keenray towel warmer; a mini home camera; Cozy Earth bamboo stretch-knit short sleeve pajama sets; personalized wine tumblers; Scentered Sleep Well Therapy Balm; Alpine Silence earplugs; “A Dictionary of Color Combinations Vol. 2”; and Supracor Stimulite bath mitts.
Also, Serax Fish & Fish Bottle (light blue); Shark CryoGlow LED face mask; UrbanStems “The Sunflower Serenade”; Proflowers “The Full Nest Bouquet”; The Bouqs Co. “The Land’s End Canvas Pocket Tote Gift Set”; Wonder Valley Hinoki body oil; Book Darts line markers; and “Linger: Salads, Sweets and Stories to Savor,” by Hetty Lui McKinnon.
More suggestions: Alessi Voile spaghetti measure; Iris Hantverk desktop dustpan-and-brush set; Williams Sonoma market tote; “The Complete Poems,” by Emily Dickinson; Glivpny mushroom table lamp; Glow by Daye adjustable satin bonnet; Graf Lantz merino wool oval placemat; Caraway mechanical kitchen timer; and Le Creuset Signature stoneware spoon rest.
Continuing: Cozy Earth waffle bath robe; La Bonne Brosse N.01 small shine and care hair brush; SeaVees Bodega clog (fern); Mejuri dome figure hoops; Ember temperature control smart mug (sandstone); J.Crew oversize cashmere wrap; and Soft Services Theraplush overnight repair treatment.
The foregoing are interesting and nontraditional items that would make excellent Mother’s Day gifts. Of course, while physical gifts are appreciated, some of the best gifts are those given from the heart.
Keep that in mind on this special holiday.