A Requiem for Free Speech

The word “requiem” is a religious ceremony that includes prayers for the departed to find eternal rest. There are also other meanings for requiem, and one of these is the figurative use as a description of something that serves as a mournful commemoration of something that has been lost, such as a “requiem for a lost world.” A variation of this last phrase, substituting “free speech” in place of “lost world,” is the appropriate phrase for the situation that Americans currently face.

Essentially, the First Amendment is under attack by the current presidential regime, and the president, along with a gaggle of rogue white men, is the architect of this movement to disenfranchise Americans. The latest effort in this regard can be seen in the fallout surrounding the unfortunate public murder of Charlie Kirk, the head of a movement, Turning Point USA, that indoctrinates Americans — particularly youthful white Americans on college campuses — to embrace MAGA ideas.

To be sure, Kirk’s murder, in front of a big crowd, was abhorrent, terrible, wrong, and just about any other negative adjective available! But two wrongs don’t make a right, and unfortunately, humanity does not always respond in a manner that is expected, thereby generating serious challenges.

This is particularly vexing and has revealed a tear in the fabric of civility in the form of propaganda that threatens the demise of free speech in America. This has been clearly demonstrated by a recent debacle regarding the canceling of late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, who told a joke that, to some people, was hilarious and benign.

The message that this action generated has released a firestorm of controversy. The crux of the problem is allegedly that the joke was in very poor taste because it targeted Charlie Kirk, considered to be a martyred MAGA hero. Kirk spread what he considered to be his “truth,” which often came across as white supremacist dogma.

Ironically, Kimmel also spoke his truth and was sacrificed as a result. On the other hand, Kirk’s messages contained a lot of unfortunate untruths. He was not the paragon of virtue that he is being painted to be. He was a bigot who spread ugly propaganda masquerading as religious truth. Kirk also had a lot of harsh words for Black people. Some of his notorious gems included the following: he denied the existence of systemic racism and called white privilege a “racist idea;” called George Floyd a “scumbag;” said, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified;” and, “If you’re a WNBA, pot-smoking, Black lesbian, do you get treated better than a United States Marine?”

In addition: “If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists. Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us… You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to be taken seriously.” In addition, Kirk verbally disrespected Simone Biles, calling her a “national disgrace” based on her gymnastics performance in the 2021 Olympics.

These statements, along with others, reveal the true nature underlying Kirk’s god-fearing exterior. And yet, Jimmy Kimmel has been sanctioned by having his show suspended due to an innocent comedic monologue. A suspension that had been lifted by Crusader press time, although not all affiliates are participating.

Ultimately, it is unfortunate that Charlie Kirk lost his life at the hands of an assassin, but it is also true that Kimmel, and others who choose to share their truths, should not be targeted for their speech. In fact, a lot of people are increasingly reluctant to share their ideas since Trump ascended to power. A veneer of fear has descended upon America, and people are finding themselves targeted for speech that does not jibe with ideas circulated by the Trump regime. Chiefly, free speech is under attack, and if people do not wake up and respond appropriately, we may soon find that we will need a requiem for free speech as it meets its demise.



Aluta continua.