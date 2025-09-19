A Night of Worship, Healing & Unity: Live on Facebook

Virtual Worship Night Celebrates 5 Years of Bold Faith and Community Impact

On Friday, September 26th, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CST, hearts will unite across generations, cultures, and backgrounds for a powerful Virtual Worship Night streamed live on Facebook. Hosted by Brave Kulture, a passionate outreach organization birthed out of prayer in 2020. This free event marks five years of fearless faith, bold ministry, and unwavering commitment to serving others in the name of Jesus Christ.

Led by the anointed worship leader LaVonne Jarrett, the evening promises to be more than just music—it’s a divine invitation to experience supernatural encounters with Jesus. Attendees can expect moments of healing, restoration, and salvation as the Spirit moves through worship, prayer, and testimony with our minister of salvation, Rozine Smith and hosted by mistress of ceremony Sarah Sharp.

“It is our prayer that this night will be a true face-to-face encounter with Jesus,” says the organization’s CEO, Diamond Capler, a visionary with a deep heart for evangelism. “We believe in creating spaces where people can be courageous in their faith and experience the transformative love of Christ in one night or worship.”

Celebrating 5 Years of Ministry since its Spirit-led inception, the organization has been on a mission to win souls for the Kingdom of God and extend the hands and feet of Jesus through tangible acts of love—feeding the hungry, clothing families, and offering resources to those in need. This year, in honor of its fifth anniversary, the team will bless selected families with Thanksgiving meals, continuing its legacy of compassion and outreach.

Event Details

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM CST

Location: Facebook Live

Cost: Free (Registration Required)

Tickets: Available now on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kulture-encounters-2025- virtual-worship-experience-tickets-1425303524209

Whether you’re longing for healing, seeking restoration, or simply ready to encounter the presence of Jesus in a powerful way—this night is for you. Step into a sacred space where faith rises, hope is renewed, and lives are forever changed.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Diamond Capler, out of a posture of prayer and a passion for evangelism, Brave Kulture exists to boldly proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ through worship, outreach, and acts of love. With a mission to win souls for the Kingdom of God, the organization serves communities by feeding the hungry, providing clothing and resources, and creating spaces for supernatural encounters with Jesus. Every initiative—from virtual worship nights to hands-on care for families in need—is driven by a desire to inspire bold, courageous, and fearless faith in every generation. Let’s gather. Let’s worship. Let’s encounter Jesus— together.

For sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about the organization’s outreach efforts,

Contact: [email protected] or 708.695.7967. Follow us on all social media platforms at Brave Kulture.