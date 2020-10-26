A New York police officer said, ‘Trump 2020,’ over his patrol car speaker. He has been suspended.

They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty. pic.twitter.com/BJMv4UCvnd

NYPD officers in Flatbush were allegedly saying “Trump 2020” over and over again on their patrol car’s speaker tonight.

The on-duty officer soon got his wish, as multiple videos of the incident were uploaded and have been viewed about 2 million times on social media by Monday morning, sparking backlash from residents and officials.

The New York Police Department announced Sunday it had suspended the officer without pay, effective immediately. The officer, who has not been named, is under investigation “for using a department vehicle’s loud speaker for political purposes,” the NYPD tweeted.

Suspended without pay; The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loud speaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2020

His actions appeared to violate the NYPD’s conduct guidelines, which strictly prohibit “endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions” while on duty or in uniform.

How the NYPD rolling up in Black communities these days (on my block): “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook…”

Aight MFers… it’s on TWITTER TOO! BI-DEN! 👋🏿😂#Vote #nypdfinest #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/hmXdY8ivbM — Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea condemned the incident in a statement as “One hundred percent unacceptable,” saying police must “serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs.” One hundred percent unacceptable. Period. Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs. It is essential for New Yorkers to trust their Police. Updates to follow after initial investigation. https://t.co/C4zyVYWZvN — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 25, 2020

“When you wear our uniform, it is imperative to remain apolitical,” tweeted New York Police Chief of Department Terence A. Monahan.

When you wear our uniform it is imperative to remain apolitical. Behavior like this will not be tolerated and will be dealt with. An update will be provided to the public. https://t.co/GTfC7BF5Sx — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) October 25, 2020 Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) promised swift action to prevent further incidents of officers promoting their personal politics on the job, especially so close to the presidential election.

“Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences,” de Blasio tweeted . “We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”