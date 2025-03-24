A nation of human ostriches

An Ostrich is a bird that is often depicted in cartoons as hiding its head in the sand when faced with difficult circumstances. Considering the political situation the United States is faced with today, it is logical to see how people manifest “ostrich-like” thoughts. In other words, there are a large number of people who don’t seem to be observing current or past history in a realistic manner and are embracing lies.

This particular set of circumstances has manifested as a bifurcated nation with people who act hostile toward each other. This situation is so extreme that families have split due to the hard-headedness that is a result of bigoted thinking processes so entrenched in a position that it becomes impossible to embrace, or even SEE, a differing opinion.

The irony is that clear-thinking is one of the main concessions that must be made by people in a society that considers itself a so-called “democracy.” Democracy theoretically promises to consider all input that surrounds people. The result, especially lately, is a “cacophony.” No one hears anything except that which is coming out of his or her own mind and mouth. The biggest problem resulting from this left/right split of American society is the compartmentalization of thinking so extreme that people can’t see beyond this “us” vs. “them” barrier.

Regarding the “ostrich” theme, there has been a slew of downright lies spread throughout the recent campaign, and people can’t seem to be able to distinguish ethical behavior from unethical behavior. The result is bigotry and an isolationist viewpoint of the world that people embrace with their “heads in the sand” like human ostriches.

Where do Black people fit in this scenario? Black people have been maligned since the beginning of their forced sojourn in America. There have been long periods of oppression and hardship. As a testament to human resilience, however, the community has not been crushed. In fact, Black people have risen to the very top of every endeavor possible.

On the other hand, many white people have buried their heads in the psychological “sand” by assuming that Black people are inferior and have not contributed anything of value to the world. This is a ridiculous stance when observing that Black people have achieved on every level. Even though that is the case, there are many white people who refuse to see truth no matter what evidence to the contrary may exist.

Additionally, there are Black people who believe that other Blacks are inferior, and this has caused a number of serious problems in the Black community. This is the attitude that has sometimes resulted in a reluctance to “Buy Black” by some Black people.

The foregoing identifies a few instances wherein people have their proverbial “heads in the sand” like ostriches and have embraced erroneous and misleading information. But those situations are almost eclipsed when considering the con-job that has many people hypnotized by what is known as MAGA (“Make America Great Again,” a cult-like humanity hive that currently has a hand in the deconstruction of America’s democracy).

Ultimately, as can be seen, a lot of people are being deluded by a culture of lies generated by the current ruling hierarchy in the United States. The bottom line is that people who are not able to extricate themselves from the delusion generated by “sweet words” coming from the Oval Office are bound to stumble and suffer.

There are dire consequences in succumbing to the hype. The ONLY way that the American people will save our allegedly cherished democracy is that we UNIFY. We need to understand that the “Left vs Right” model only serves the puppeteers manipulating the strings of power. RESIST…and understand that the ONLY way that our country can be made whole is by people removing their heads from the psychological sand that deludes them in order to see the truth of unification. If the Black community would strive for this goal, many of the obstacles that have been traditionally faced will disappear. The feathers of “ostrich-hood” must be thrown off. Aluta continua.