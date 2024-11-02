A Message to Donnie Swaggart

This past week Donnie Swaggart, the son of Jimmy Swaggart, called out the Black Church. In the clip where Donnie refers to Vice President Kamala Harris as “that woman.” He did not have the integrity or the Christian civility to use her name.

Donnie Swaggart is a white, evangelical so-called minister who obviously sees himself as some sort of plantation owner who can chastise, reprimand and admonish Black people in the Black church for who they choose to vote for as if Black people need his approval.

Well Donnie this message is to you and the evangelical mostly white people who think like you. Donnie the reason there is a Black church is because the white church acted more white than Christian.

Donnie it was the white church that blocked Black people from worshiping in their churches and when Black people were allowed to come into their churches the white churches created balconies for Black people with curtains in front of the Black people so that white people on the first floor of their churches would not have to see Black people in worship.

Family Worship Center Church, Donnie Swaggart (Photo credit: Donnie Swaggart)

Donnie it was the white church that supported Jim and Jane crow racism. Donnie, it was the white church that gave assent to separate and unequal policies that disenfranchised Black school children, Black businesses, Black home owners and Black workers.

In fact, Donnie, it was the white church and white people in 1960 who attended white churches who stood outside the William Frantz Elementary yelling hateful obscenities at 6-year-old Ruby Bridges as state troopers had to escort her inside the school because of white church goers’ violence.

Donnie it was the white church and in particular white clergy in 1963 who took out a full page in the local paper reprimanding King and Black people for organizing to achieve equity and equality and those same white clergy had the nerve to tell King and Black people to wait for things to change eventually.

Donnie that’s how we get Dr. King’s letter from a Birmingham jail as a response to those white clergy who pastored white churches, Donnie.

Therefore Donnie, you are the last person to scold or chastise Black people and the Black church. Donnie based on your words it is obvious who you are supporting in the Presidential election because that person represents the god you truly serve and Donnie, we do not serve the same God.

Donnie in the scriptures it was the 3 Hebrew boys who told King Nebuchadnezzar “We will not serve your gods or worship the golden image that you have set up.”

Donnie, your god is not our God!

Donnie as Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III clapped back at you by saying “we in the Black church serve the God who Loves the world,” as the scripture states “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him shall have everlasting life.” And as Dr. Haynes continued Donnie, “who is in that world that God loves? Palestinians are in that world. The Congolese are in that world. Haitians are in that world. Gay people are in that world. The LGBTQIA community are in that world and if you can’t love the world like God loves the world then to Hell with you Donnie.” That was Dr. Hayne’ response to you Donnie and I approve that message.

Donnie, maybe you think Dr. Haynes words are too strong for you so let me quote Jesus in the gospel of John.

Jesus Donnie was being harassed by the hateful Jewish leadership of Palestine, you know like you, and they tried to claim that God was their father but Jesus clapped back at them, Donnie by saying “If God were your Father, then you would love me, for I came from God and now I am here…You cannot accept my words [because] you are from your Father the devil, and you choose to do your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in truth, because there is no truth in him.”

Donnie Jesus’ words are to you too.

Finally, Donnie, in the paraphrased words of RHOA alum Sheree Whitefield “don’t come for the Black church unless the Black church sends for you.” Nuff said! Stay woke, stay authentic and be encouraged. Uhuru Sassa!

Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.” Contact the church by email at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.