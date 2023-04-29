A message from Congresswoman Robin Kelly

My Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act passed the House!

The Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act, a bipartisan bill, passed the full House of Representatives with overwhelming support. The bill now goes to the Senate. I introduced this bill with Ohio Rep. Bob Latta. This bipartisan bill puts America’s innovation and ingenuity to work to ensure that farmers have the resources they need to continue serving as the backbone of our food supply.

Introduced the Helping to Encourage Real Opportunity (HERO) for Youth Act and the Assisting in Developing (AID) Youth Employment Act

I introduced this legislation to increase federal resources for communities seeking to create or grow employment programs and provide tax incentives to businesses and employers to hire and retain youth from economically distressed areas. Senators Duckworth and Durbin introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

Introduced the PROTECT 911 Act

I introduced the PROTECT 911 Act to address important health and wellness issues for our nation’s 9-1-1 call-takers and dispatchers. Too often, the mental health and well-being of our 9-1-1 operators and dispatchers is treated as an afterthought, if addressed at all, even as they encounter distressing and desperate situations as a necessary part of their job. I am leading this bipartisan legislation with Reps. Norma Torres (D-CA-35) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01) to get our emergency responders the resources they need.

Updates from the District

I met with Mr. Nsinga, an IL-02 resident who became a U.S. Citizen.

My office has been assisting Mr. Nsinga in his effort to become a U.S. Citizen and I am so proud that he received his citizenship. Immigrants like Mr. Nsinga make our district and our country stronger.

I spoke at the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency Dinner

Graduates of the Alternative Education Tutoring and After School Tutoring programs gave inspiring speeches during the annual honors program and dinner hosted by the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency in Danville. ECIACC provides multiple services for families in Vermillion, Ford and Iroquois counties. I delivered the keynote address to 200 attendees and honorees.

Upcoming Events With Congresswoman Robin Kelly

Join me in Kankakee on May 8th for Black Women and Girls Task Force Health Panel to learn how to take charge of your health and ask the right questions in your doctor’s office. RSVP HERE

Join me at the Richton Park Community Center on May 3rd for a roundtable conversation about supporting small businesses in IL-02. RSVP HERE

Join me in Danville on May 4th to celebrate young artists who submitted their work for the Congressional Art Competition. RSVP HERE