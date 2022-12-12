A Lucky Day Lotto player could celebrate Christmas $450,000 richer

It could be a very merry Christmas for an Illinois Lottery player after snagging a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 in the Friday, December 9 drawing.

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket at Meijer Express Gas Station, located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego and matched all five numbers in the Friday evening drawing to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were: 9-11-26-39-42.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus of $4,500, one percent of the prize amount.

In total, nearly 19,700 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $500,000 in prizes were won in Friday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

