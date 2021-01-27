A Life Well Lived – An Unsung Hero, Simple But Powerful

By Carolyn Tucker

Mrs. Rosie Lee Atchison was blessed to live to the age of 109 years young. To say she was a seasoned senior citizen is truly an understatement. She was born on August 15, 1911 and was called home to her reward on November 23, 2020.

Her story is typical in a lot of ways, but still virtuous and worthy of praise and salutation for how she mastered the pains, pitfalls and triumphs of this journey we call life.

Congressman Danny Davis recently honored Atchison in remarks from the halls of Congress where he praised Atchison for a life well lived and a beautiful legacy.

Atchison was born in Bolivar, Mississippi. Life for her got off to a rocky start as her mother passed away when she was just six-weeks-old. She was raised by her father, Henry Liner, and was the second oldest of his 27 children.

The family moved to Clarksdale, Mississippi, where she lived a simple life for Black people in that area. She worked the fields, went to church, got married, had two children, suffered the loss of a child, got tired of the fields and had a failed marriage.

Searching for a better life of hope and opportunity, she migrated to Chicago with her two children. Having strong spiritual roots and deep faith, she joined the Greater Salem Missionary Baptist Church where renowned gospel singer Mahalia Jackson was a member. With a love for music, Atchison joined the choir.

She met and married her second husband, Andrew Atchison, who worked for the Diamond Glue Factory. Atchison found a job cleaning railcars for the Pennsylvania Railroad and later retired from Amtrak in 1970 after 30 years of service on the railroad.

Atchison and her husband became productive citizens and developed a reputation for helping others less fortunate than themselves. She earned the reputation among many as “Big Ma,” not because of her stature, but because she extended a helping hand and embrace to anyone who needed help. She often purchased and shared food and her finances with neighbors in need.

Atchison and her husband lived in the heart of the Bronzeville community until they were forced out to make room for the Illinois Institute of Technology campus. Despite several protests and marches around City Hall and even sleeping outside of City Hall with other potentially impacted residents, their efforts failed. She was displaced for several years before landing housing at 31st and Giles where she resided for 14 years. She would later move into the Robert Taylor Housing complex with her children and grandchildren.

Following the death of her husband, Atchison achieved a lifelong benchmark of becoming a homeowner when she purchased a two-flat in the Englewood community that provided safe housing for her immediate family.

And she kept on helping people in the community, which was second nature to her.

After being blessed with living one full century and nearly one decade, Atchison went on to claim her heavenly reward. She leaves behind two daughters; 15 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 95 great-great grandchildren; 24 great-great-great grandchildren; one sister, Josephine Liner Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended community family.