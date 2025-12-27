A Lesson After Christmas

In Matthew 1:20, the angel appears to Joseph in a dream and says, “Joseph, son of David…” Most of you know the rest, but it is the phrase “son of David” that stands out for me.
This lesson is particularly poignant as we reflect on the events after Christmas.
As we navigate life’s challenges, especially after Christmas, it is essential to remember our heritage and destiny.
Understanding the significance of such lineage is enlightening, especially in the context of the promises we celebrate during Christmas.
Joseph was facing a difficult dilemma. He was trying to figure out what to do with Mary now that she was pregnant and the baby was not his. The angel said to him, “Joseph, son of David.” What the angel was doing was first reminding Joseph of his spiritual and cultural heritage, and second, guiding him toward a divine destiny—all in the phrase, “Joseph, son of David.”
Jesus would later be known as “the son of David.” “Son of David” is a messianic phrase for the arrival of the deliverer of God’s oppressed people. It comes from a promise and prophecy that God spoke to David, the second king of Israel, through the prophet Nathan in 2 Samuel 7. A deliverer of God’s people would come through the lineage of David. The angel was reminding Joseph of who he was and whose he was.
Identity is essential in the biblical narrative. It is the reason that Matthew used seventeen verses to list the genealogy of Jesus, and Joseph is included in that genealogy. Legacy, heritage, and identity are essential for people living under the oppression of foreign empires to maintain their sense of purpose in the world.
As Christmas has passed, many will turn to the ritual of Kwanzaa to participate in the Nguzo Saba, or the seven principles of Kwanzaa. These principles link people of African ancestry here in America to identity, heritage, and legacy. Yet they also point Black people toward a future they can create for themselves from the ashes of oppression.
Umoja means unity. Kujichagulia means self-determination. Ujima means collective work and responsibility. Ujamaa means cooperative economics. Nia means purpose. Kuumba means creativity. Imani means faith. If one were to think for a moment, you would realize that we already practice these principles. Every time Mayor Melton enlists residents of Gary to help with a cleanup of this great city, we are participating in each of these principles.
The Divine Nine are examples of these principles. Gathering for a cookout, with family, or at church is an example of practicing the Nguzo Saba. In fact, we have been participating in these principles even before Dr. Maulana Karenga introduced this relevant ritual.
Our people were living these principles during the Harlem Renaissance, the Black Arts Movement, and the creation of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Rosewood, Florida; and Wilmington, North Carolina. We embodied these principles in the resistance that happened in Montgomery, Alabama, the Freedom Rides, and the creation of freedom schools. Our people practiced these principles by supporting Black print media such as the Pittsburgh Courier, the Chicago Defender, Jet and Ebony magazines, and the Crusader newspaper.
Rituals like these are essential for the movement of Black people from dependence to independence.
Finally, as I remember my beloved late mother, Eleanor K. Jackson, who passed away this past August, I also remember how she enthusiastically gathered us as a family at her house to practice and participate in Kwanzaa. Each year, for many years after the passing of my beloved late father, Emerson J. Jackson, my mother would prepare the food, place the kinara with the candles in their proper places, position the mazao and mahindi, and set the unity cup, or Kikombe cha Umoja, on the mkeka mat with the other elements. We would then reflect, remember, and pray for strength to move forward as a people of history and destiny.
My children, who are now all grown, fondly remember those times of celebrating our identity and legacy as a people.
Just as Joseph was reminded by the angel of his cultural and spiritual heritage—helping him see his role in deliverance through unity with Mary and nurturing the child who would fulfill prophecy—so too must we remember our cultural heritage that began before the interruption of our history through chattel slavery. As the Akan Sankofa proverb instructs us, “we must go back to fetch what we left so that we can move forward” in our collective strength.
Thank you, Mama, for this legacy lesson after Christmas.
The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.” Contact the church by email at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”
A Lesson After Christmas
In Matthew 1:20, the angel appears to Joseph in a dream and says, “Joseph, son of David…” Most of you know the rest, but it is the phrase “son of David” that stands out for me.
This lesson is particularly poignant as we reflect on the events after Christmas.
As we navigate life’s challenges, especially after Christmas, it is essential to remember our heritage and destiny.
Understanding the significance of such lineage is enlightening, especially in the context of the promises we celebrate during Christmas.
Joseph was facing a difficult dilemma. He was trying to figure out what to do with Mary now that she was pregnant and the baby was not his. The angel said to him, “Joseph, son of David.” What the angel was doing was first reminding Joseph of his spiritual and cultural heritage, and second, guiding him toward a divine destiny—all in the phrase, “Joseph, son of David.”
Jesus would later be known as “the son of David.” “Son of David” is a messianic phrase for the arrival of the deliverer of God’s oppressed people. It comes from a promise and prophecy that God spoke to David, the second king of Israel, through the prophet Nathan in 2 Samuel 7. A deliverer of God’s people would come through the lineage of David. The angel was reminding Joseph of who he was and whose he was.
Identity is essential in the biblical narrative. It is the reason that Matthew used seventeen verses to list the genealogy of Jesus, and Joseph is included in that genealogy. Legacy, heritage, and identity are essential for people living under the oppression of foreign empires to maintain their sense of purpose in the world.
As Christmas has passed, many will turn to the ritual of Kwanzaa to participate in the Nguzo Saba, or the seven principles of Kwanzaa. These principles link people of African ancestry here in America to identity, heritage, and legacy. Yet they also point Black people toward a future they can create for themselves from the ashes of oppression.
Umoja means unity. Kujichagulia means self-determination. Ujima means collective work and responsibility. Ujamaa means cooperative economics. Nia means purpose. Kuumba means creativity. Imani means faith. If one were to think for a moment, you would realize that we already practice these principles. Every time Mayor Melton enlists residents of Gary to help with a cleanup of this great city, we are participating in each of these principles.
The Divine Nine are examples of these principles. Gathering for a cookout, with family, or at church is an example of practicing the Nguzo Saba. In fact, we have been participating in these principles even before Dr. Maulana Karenga introduced this relevant ritual.
Our people were living these principles during the Harlem Renaissance, the Black Arts Movement, and the creation of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Rosewood, Florida; and Wilmington, North Carolina. We embodied these principles in the resistance that happened in Montgomery, Alabama, the Freedom Rides, and the creation of freedom schools. Our people practiced these principles by supporting Black print media such as the Pittsburgh Courier, the Chicago Defender, Jet and Ebony magazines, and the Crusader newspaper.
Rituals like these are essential for the movement of Black people from dependence to independence.
Finally, as I remember my beloved late mother, Eleanor K. Jackson, who passed away this past August, I also remember how she enthusiastically gathered us as a family at her house to practice and participate in Kwanzaa. Each year, for many years after the passing of my beloved late father, Emerson J. Jackson, my mother would prepare the food, place the kinara with the candles in their proper places, position the mazao and mahindi, and set the unity cup, or Kikombe cha Umoja, on the mkeka mat with the other elements. We would then reflect, remember, and pray for strength to move forward as a people of history and destiny.
My children, who are now all grown, fondly remember those times of celebrating our identity and legacy as a people.
Just as Joseph was reminded by the angel of his cultural and spiritual heritage—helping him see his role in deliverance through unity with Mary and nurturing the child who would fulfill prophecy—so too must we remember our cultural heritage that began before the interruption of our history through chattel slavery. As the Akan Sankofa proverb instructs us, “we must go back to fetch what we left so that we can move forward” in our collective strength.
Thank you, Mama, for this legacy lesson after Christmas.
The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.” Contact the church by email at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.
Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. in Gary. “We are not just another church but we are a culturally conscious, Christ-centered church, committed to the community; we are unashamedly Black and unapologetically Christian.”