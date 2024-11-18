A Helper’s Heart Home Care Announces New Headquarters in Highland, Indiana

A Helper’s Heart Home Care, a trusted non-medical home care agency, is pleased to announce the opening of its new headquarters at 2839 45th Street, Highland, IN 46322. Originally based in Hammond, Indiana, since 2020, A Helper’s Heart Home Care relocated to Highland in September 2024 to expand its services and presence in Northwest Indiana. The agency celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, November 2nd.

In addition to serving as the agency’s central office, the new Highland headquarters will also host various community support meetings and workshops. Programs will include Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, grief support workshops, and additional support services to meet the needs of local residents. The new facility also offers two office spaces available for rent, providing a convenient and accessible location for other community-focused organizations or small businesses.

A Helper’s Heart Home Care continues its commitment to high-quality, compassionate care by offering essential non-medical services such as light housekeeping, meal preparation, bathing, grooming, and other daily support for clients, allowing them to live comfortably and independently at home.

“Our new headquarters allows us to offer a welcoming environment that serves our clients and the broader community,” said Lesley M. Miller, Director of Operations at A Helper’s Heart Home Care. “In addition to providing a comfortable, accessible space for community gatherings, we can now also conduct on-site training for our caregivers to ensure they deliver the highest quality of care.”

For more information about A Helper’s Heart Home Care, its services, or rental inquiries, please call 219-852-8600 or visit www.ahelpershearthomecare.com.