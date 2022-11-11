‘A Fabulous 50’s Christmas’ returns to the Towle Theater

The Towle Theater opened its doors in 2003 with the original holiday show “A Fabulous 50’s Christmas” created by Managing Director, Jeff Casey. This holiday season marks their 16th incarnation of the show just in time to get you in the holiday mood. The show is based on the Andy Williams and Perry Como Christmas specials of the 1950’s complete with original vocal arrangements and television commercials from the era. The show has become a holiday tradition for many guests who return year after year to enjoy this nostalgic Christmas production. The show is under direction of Jeff Casey and musical direction by Elizabeth Tuazon. A Fabulous 50’s Christmas is sponsored by Gladish Law Group – DG Law.

The Towle Theater is pleased to welcome back Isabella Andrews (Chicago, IL) last seen in Daddy Long Legs, Adonis Clayborne (Alsip, IL) previously seen in Reefer Madness and Declan Durr (Westmont, IL) previously seen in Reefer Madness and The Last Lifeboat. Newcomers to the Towle are Mark Bartishell (Chicago, IL), Emily Landreth (Chicago, IL) and Hayley Rosenthal (Chicago, IL).

A Fabulous 50’s Christmas runs three weekends, December 2 & 4, 9-10, 16-18. Sunday, December 11 is sold out. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are only $21 and must be paid for in advance are non-refundable. Group rates are available. There is no late seating. Please arrive no later than 15 minutes prior to curtain.

The performance on December 3, is a fundraiser for Haven House sponsored by DG Law Group. Tickets are $100 which include a reception and the show.

The Towle Theater is located in beautiful downtown Hammond at 5205 Hohman Avenue. Parking is available just off Fayette Street and only steps away from our alley entrance. For tickets or more information, please call 219-937-8780 or visit www.towletheater.org.