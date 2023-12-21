A doctor busts 3 flu vaccine myths

Thanks to technology, you have information at the palm of your hands to help you learn about your health. However, everything you see online isn’t necessarily medically accurate.

The flu vaccine, in particular, has racked up many myths since it went public in 1945.

To help set the record straight, Dr. Richard Poirier, an internal medicine physician at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, busts three common myths:

Myth 1: It’s not that serious of an illness.

Fact: The highly contagious respiratory disease can cause mild to severe illness depending on the person. In some cases, it can even be life threatening.

Myth 2: If you received the flu vaccine in previous years, you don’t need to get vaccinated again.

Fact: You need the flu vaccine every year to get the most effective protection against the flu. To ensure that the vaccine prevents the newest version of the virus, scientist update the vaccine annually. Also, your immunity decreases over time which is why it’s so important to get the shot ahead of each flu season.

Myth 3: The flu vaccine replaces the need for a COVID vaccine.

Fact: It’s important to receive both vaccines to prevent each respiratory disease. Both vaccines are safe and effective. The benefits of each vaccine far outweigh any risks.

To protect yourself and your loved ones from respiratory illness, follow these precautions:

Get vaccinated for both flu and COVID

Protect yourself from germs by staying home if you or others are sick

Practice proper handwashing

This article originally appeared on health enews.