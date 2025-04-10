A couple of quick looks for upcoming local performances 

End of run at Definition Theatre in Hyde Park.

Chicago Premiere of “Splash Hatch on the E Going Down” has last performances this weekend.

The play is by Kia Corthron and directed by Cheryl Lynn Bruce.

Local Chicago actress Cheryl Lynn Bruce is directing a play that’s running through April 13.

Is our future doomed by our past?

“Splash Hatch on the E Going Down” is set in a cramped Harlem apartment.

Thyme is 15, an A student, and three months pregnant. Erry is 18, the opposite of book-smart, and lives with his wife, Thyme, in the bedroom of her parents’ apartment.

Shaneequa is 15, Thyme’s best friend, mother of an infant, and has picked up the habit during her current pregnancy of eating dirt.

Erry gets a job in construction, but his health slowly begins to deteriorate: occupational lead inhalation. Besides Thyme’s obsessions with all the mechanics of the maturing fetus inside her and with the option of delivering in water, she has recently become fascinated with urban politics of the environment: why communities of color are consistently housed in the most hazardous areas.

She is a data-gathering machine, yet remains strangely oblivious to Erry’s mounting illness—her research fixation suddenly, devastatingly brought home.

When tragedy strikes, Thyme must confront the personal impact of her research, questioning what it truly means to prepare for the future.

Explore this raw, poetic exploration of love, resilience and the impact of environmental injustice on communities of color.

Cheryl Lynn Bruce is a Chicago-based director, actress and playwright. Her career has been focused on developing and directing works that highlight underrepresented stories.

She was the Inaugural Fellow of the Ellen Stone Belic Institute for the Study of Women and Gender in the Arts and Media-Columbia College Chicago, for which she received funding and research support for the development of a performance project based on the life of Black colonial slave poet Phillis Wheatley.

She also developed a performance project based on the life of Edward Alexander Bouchet, Yale’s first Black doctoral graduate in Physics.

Bruce has appeared on stages across the city, country, as well as in Europe and Mexico.

Definition Theatre is located at 1160 E. 55th St. For information about performances from April 10-13, visit definitiontheatre.org.

LYRIC OPERA ORCHESTRA

A Wondrous Sound – a celebration of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Opera has long provided the soundtrack to our world, and Lyric invites community members and patrons to attend a program featuring some of the most thrilling overtures and favorite choral works in the entire repertoire.

Lyric Opera of Chicago presents “A Wondrous Sound,” a special concert showcasing the Lyric Opera Orchestra and the Lyric Opera Chorus under the baton of Music Director Enrique Mazzola.

This program of beloved overtures and choral masterpieces highlights the power and artistry of Lyric’s renowned ensembles.

The concert will feature selections from Puccini, Rossini, Bizet, Wagner, and more, alongside Broadway favorites by Rodgers and Hammerstein and Leonard Bernstein.

Performance dates are Wednesday, April 16, at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 19, at 2:00 p.m. Lyric Opera is located at 20 N. Wacker Drive.

For more information, visit lyricopera.org.

Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J., is the Entertainment Editor for the Chicago Crusader. She is a National Newspaper Publishers Association Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood: South Side of Chicago.” For info, Old School Adventures from Englewood-South Side of Chicago (lulu.com)

