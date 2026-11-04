A community portrait and storytelling exhibit of Gary and U.S. Steel



Our Mill, Our Home: Gary’s Past Present & Future

In the words of Tyrell Anderson, “Our Mill Our Home: Gary’s Past, Present & Future,” the photography exhibit that opened October 24 in Gary’s Gateway Park “celebrates our history, uplifts our community, and inspires what’s possible next.”

The park is lined with 20 displays of steelworkers, activists, faith leaders, and longtime residents who tell their connection to U.S. Steel and Gary.

Storyteller Harold Robinson and others like him, celebrate the fathers and mothers who labored at U.S. Steel to put food on their tables and a roof over their heads.

But that same work has cost his family, Robinson said. “I’ve actually had some uncles, great uncles that actually died from cancer and black lung back in the day.”

He wonders how the steel industry will change. “How is it going to benefit the community? How can we make it a safer, greener environment for everyone to live comfortably and without any issues or dangers that come with this industry?”

Anderson, a third- generation U.S. Steel worker, tells how he watched the lights of blast furnace flares from his home at 3rd & Jefferson Street when he was a child.

Storytellers bring life to Gateway Park.

Now 16 years into his career at the plant, Anderson says the future of Gary begins with forward thinking. “We have to not forget our past, but we have to think what’s next and figure out how to make that vision a reality.”

Susan Cotton’s story uplifts the community. She retired from U.S. Steel after 25 years. The people she worked beside made those years unforgettable. “The people at U.S. Steel are family. We’ve watched each other grow and thrive through the years,” Cotton said. “This is our home.

This is our family. This is our city.”

As Gary continues to rebuild, she sees pride and hope. “Gary is coming back up, building back up. I see people being proud of being from Gary.”

Anderson, founder of the preservation group Decay Devils, partnered with Just Transition Northwest Indiana, Industrious Labs, Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, Mighty Earth, Indiana Conservation Voters, and Faith in Place to create the exhibit.

Gateway Park is at 4th Avenue and Broadway, a doorstep from the entrance to U.S. Steel. The exhibit is open indefinitely.