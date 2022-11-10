A column written on the eve of a critical election

The first thing that you need to know is that this column was written about 24 hours before the polls closed in Indiana and Illinois. It was intentionally written the day before the election. I need to make a point that surpasses politics.

There are many people concerned with the direction of this great nation and the future of democracy. Those concerns are well founded, as we have seen an unprecedented attack on the tenet of one man/one woman/one vote.

The rhetoric of the campaign has been mind-numbing. There was little regard for truth and even less regard for character among the candidates of the Republican Party. And there was a disappointing lack of enmity and fight among Democrats.

Traditionally, an off-year election is a referendum against the party in power so early prognosticators called for a massive “red wave” with the GOP recapturing Congress. More recently a resurgence among Democrats hinted at a Blue comeback!

As mentioned, at the time of writing, I have no idea which direction voters opted for or who’s in charge as we head into 2023. But no matter the results, one thing is unequivocally certain…God is still in charge. That is not a cop out, it’s a fact.

Too often we give more credence to fallible man than we do to our infallible God. Because we are wrapped in flesh, we too often exhibit the worst and most troubling aspects of the world. When it is hardest to pray, we must pray the hardest.

If Republicans are the victors, it is no threat to the domain of an almighty God who sits high and looks low, shielding the vulnerable. If Democrats pull off the upset and win, it is no reason to rest on our laurels but rather a call to maintain higher standards, keeping everyone accountable.

No party or politician is the answer. Never has been and never will be. We don’t wrestle against flesh but over principalities and corruption in high places. Their victory is hollow if it is not in compliance with the Word of the Lord.

Even when it appears that victorious politicians of either persuasion appear to be winning in spite of running roughshod over the will of the people, the Constitution, fundamental human rights and the teachings of Jesus Christ, their glory will be fleeting.

The Bible says it best. God will not be mocked. No matter what party is in power, the Word says they will reap what they sow. So don’t be discouraged or over confident from the outcome of this election. Either way it goes, God is still in charge.

