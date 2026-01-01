A Championship Year for Chicago Schools that secured State and City Titles

From the hardwood of Champaign to the iconic grass of Wrigley Field, Chicago high school athletes have spent the last year cementing their place in the record books through a series of historic championships and hard-fought victories.

Kenwood Academy secured its first IHSA Class 4A girls basketball state championship in March, defeating Fremd High School 65-44 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. Junior Danielle Brooks led the Broncos with 24 points, while seniors London Walker-George and Ariella Henigan added 19 and 16 points, respectively. The victory marked the 500th career win for coach Andre Lewis and capped a season in which Kenwood finished 35-3. The Broncos pulled away in the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run, ending the year as the top-ranked team in Illinois.

On the football field, St. Ignatius College Prep claimed its second consecutive Chicago Prep Bowl title with a 40-12 victory over Morgan Park High School at Hanson Stadium. Although Morgan Park trailed by only one point at halftime, the Wolfpack scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to secure the win. Senior running back Robbie Connor earned MVP honors after rushing for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Morgan Park sophomore quarterback Ronald Smith Jr. accounted for two touchdowns in the loss, finishing a season that saw the Mustangs reach nine wins for the fourth straight year.

History was also made in the inaugural seasons of girls flag football. King College Prep captured its first Chicago Public League title by defeating neighborhood rival Kenwood Academy in a tightly contested 20-12 game. Senior quarterback Nyra Neal anchored the Jaguars’ offense with 146 passing yards and 114 rushing yards, including two touchdowns. The game came down to a final defensive stand by King, which forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal in the closing seconds to secure the historic win.

In baseball, Lane Tech College Prep mounted a dramatic seventh-inning comeback at Wrigley Field to defeat Kenwood Academy 5-3, earning its second city championship in three years. Trailing 3-0 against Kenwood standout Kevari Thunderbird, the Champions rallied after Thunderbird reached his pitch count limit. Tyler Trapp delivered a game-tying two-run double, and a subsequent error allowed Lane to take the lead. Relief pitcher Oliver Evans held Kenwood scoreless over the final three innings to preserve the win in front of more than 3,000 fans.

On the boys’ basketball circuit, Dyett High School made history by winning its first-ever IHSA Class 2A state championship. The Eagles defeated Althoff Catholic 52-41 at the State Farm Center, led by senior Jaden McKinnon’s 17 points. The victory was particularly significant for a school that faced closure a decade ago before being saved by community activism. Coach Jamaal Gill, who built the program from scratch starting in 2016, saw his team finish the season 27-7 as the only Chicago public school to win a boys’ basketball state title this year.Crusader Staff Report

