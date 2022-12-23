Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group
23

A call for volunteers to help with 2022 Spirit Of Christmas event

Back-to-School Jamboree

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) asked members of the public to consider volunteering their time to help make the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Gifts Giveaway and Refreshments event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CT) on December 24, 2022, a success.

This free event will be held at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, 1900 West 41st Avenue in Gary, and is being hosted by Smith, Dwight A. Williams and Robin Bernal Ealy.

To volunteer, please call 219-887-2046.

 “This annual event brings together people of all ages from all over Lake County,” Smith said.

 “Over the past few years, we’ve moved through the COVID pandemic and altered the event to adjust to new realities,” he added. “The bottom line is the same, however: to share the Spirit of Christmas and make the holiday special for all of those in attendance.

 “Lots of fun and fellowship is planned for those who attend and this will provide us all with a great opportunity to join in the Christmas season.”

The Spirit of Christmas Gifts Giveaway and Refreshments event is free of charge but those planning to attend are asked to register beforehand by calling 219-887-2046.

Chicago Voted

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

Click here
© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top