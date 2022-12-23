A call for volunteers to help with 2022 Spirit Of Christmas event

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) asked members of the public to consider volunteering their time to help make the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Gifts Giveaway and Refreshments event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CT) on December 24, 2022, a success.

This free event will be held at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, 1900 West 41st Avenue in Gary, and is being hosted by Smith, Dwight A. Williams and Robin Bernal Ealy.

To volunteer, please call 219-887-2046.

“This annual event brings together people of all ages from all over Lake County,” Smith said. “Over the past few years, we’ve moved through the COVID pandemic and altered the event to adjust to new realities,” he added. “The bottom line is the same, however: to share the Spirit of Christmas and make the holiday special for all of those in attendance. “Lots of fun and fellowship is planned for those who attend and this will provide us all with a great opportunity to join in the Christmas season.”

The Spirit of Christmas Gifts Giveaway and Refreshments event is free of charge but those planning to attend are asked to register beforehand by calling 219-887-2046.