A book to encourage mind, body and soul is a perfect gift

I didn’t write my book to make money. Fortunately, I have a full-time career in communication and community engagement that I love. It pays well, but I’m not wealthy… far from it. I simply believe that God will provide all of our needs. So, my inspiration was never “about the Benjamins.”

I didn’t write the book to see my name in print. I’ve been able to do that since writing articles and columns for the Gary Crusader and Gary Post-Tribune as far back as 50 years ago, as well as for the Indiana Daily Student and a teen column in the Gary Info Newspaper before that. So it’s not about ego.

“God Said Tell You…” was motivated by three realities. The first is that the Lord has blessed me with a gift of finding the right words to lift people’s spirits. The second is too many people are going through their storm without so much as an umbrella. The third is that this book is therapy for the soul.

So why is discussing the book relevant and timely? Well, partly because “God Said Tell You…” is celebrating the first anniversary of its 2022 release. But more importantly, the need has never been greater for a literary release valve to counter the intensifying pressure we face today.

There’s no single, identifiable panacea for the growing severity of ills we confront. In the past year alone, Congress has gone from feckless to anti-democratic. War in the Ukraine shows no hint of easing as it absorbs billions of our tax dollars. The body count of Israeli and Palestinian civilians and children mounts under unending threats of Hamas terror.

Even if you manage to cut off the constant depressing news reports you find on every television and radio channel, you still can’t turn off those voices you hear in your head. Most of us don’t need national or global atrocities to cite as reasons for prayer. In most cases, our personal plight is enough.

And that’s why the short essays, uplifting quotations, hopeful anecdotes, prayers and even comic relief contained in “God Said Tell You…” is the right thing for the right time.

What a perfect and thoughtful gift for the holidays. What a way to treat yourself.

I believe in the healing power of words so much that between now and Christmas Eve, “God Said Tell You…” is available for half the retail price.

Paperbacks are available for $10 and hard copies for $12.50. Add $6.50 for postage and handling by CashApp to $VAW0101; Zelle at vernonawi[email protected]; PayPal or credit card by calling 317.457.8779.

There is no better gift you can give to yourself or those you care most about than encouragement.