UCHICAGO MEDICINE’S 575,000-square-foot, seven-story facility — under construction at East 57th Street between South Maryland and Drexel Avenues — will build off its prestigious National Center Institute designation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center and decades of work and leadership in cancer research and care.

In a paradigm-shifting move for cancer research and care, Susan and Tandean Rustandy have delivered a resounding vote of confidence in the future of healthcare with a transformative $20 million gift to the University of Chicago Medicine. This monumental contribution is poised to propel the creation of Illinois’ very first freestanding facility solely dedicated to cancer care and research, set to welcome patients in 2027.

At the heart of this transformative gesture is a commitment to elevate the University of Chicago’s and UChicago Medicine’s stance in the realm of cancer prevention, health equity, and survivorship. The Rustandys’ generous donation is a cornerstone for the ambitious $815 million project—a 575,000-square-foot cancer pavilion designed to redefine the landscape of cancer care, building on UChicago Medicine’s storied legacy as a National Cancer Institute (NCI) Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Tandean Rustandy, a trustee for both the University of Chicago and University of Chicago Medical Center boards, underscored the profound societal impact of cancer, being the second leading cause of death in the U.S. His statement carried an urgent call to action, emphasizing the critical need to advance research and treatment options, especially with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicting a staggering 49% increase in new cancer cases between 2015 and 2050.

This generous gift from the Rustandys isn’t merely a financial injection; it’s a strategic investment in the future of healthcare. The $20 million infusion will catalyze UChicago Medicine’s clinicians, physician-scientists, and researchers to explore uncharted territories in cancer treatment. From innovative cellular therapies to cutting-edge radiotheranostics, the Rustandys’ donation is positioned to be a catalyst for medical breakthroughs that transcend conventional boundaries.

The Rustandys’ philanthropic vision extends beyond medical advancements—it embraces a holistic approach to cancer care. Their donation seeks to enhance the overall experience of cancer patients and address healthcare disparities in underserved communities, notably on Chicago’s South Side, where cancer death rates are twice the national average. This commitment resonates with the core values of UChicago Medicine, emphasizing not just the treatment of cancer but the improvement of patients’ lives.

Dr. Kunle Odunsi, Director of the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, expressed his gratitude for the Rustandys’ commitment to alleviating the burdens of cancer. More than just a physical structure, the new cancer pavilion is envisioned as a symbol of hope—a convergence of minds across disciplines, comprising over 200 colleagues, working collaboratively to usher in a new era in oncology.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the cancer pavilion in September 2023 marked not just the commencement of construction but the initiation of a transformative journey. Dignitaries including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul underscored the significance of this initiative, recognizing its potential to reshape the landscape of cancer care not just in Illinois but beyond.

This transformative facility isn’t isolated in its endeavors; it embodies the University of Chicago’s longstanding tradition of cross-collaboration. Oncologists and specialists from diverse fields will converge at the cancer pavilion, making it a hub for cutting-edge research. The facility will not only focus on existing paradigms but will lead in emerging areas like cancer metabolomics, utilizing the latest approaches in big data and artificial intelligence to personalize cancer treatment.

Dr. Mark Anderson, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs and Dean of the Biological Sciences Division, highlighted the transformative impact of philanthropic partners like the Rustandys. Their gift, he emphasized, brings the future of oncology within reach for physicians and scientists, igniting hope for countless individuals who stand to benefit from their achievements.

Tandean Rustandy, CEO and founder of PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk, a publicly traded Indonesian manufacturer, expressed honor in contributing to the University of Chicago’s mission. The Rustandys, known for their philanthropy, have previously supported various initiatives across the University, including the College, the Divinity School, and Chicago Booth. In 2014, they established the Tandean Rustandy Fund for Fundamental Cancer Research, showcasing a longstanding commitment to advancing transformative solutions to global challenges.

The Rustandys envision the new cancer pavilion as more than just a physical structure; it is a beacon of collaborative efforts, poised not only to impact the local community but also to elevate the landscape of patient care on a global scale. This significant gift serves as a testament to their belief in the power of collective action to effect transformative change in the realm of cancer research and care.

In conclusion, the Rustandys’ generous donation is a resounding affirmation of their commitment to shaping a future where cancer is not just treated but conquered. As the cancer pavilion takes shape on the University of Chicago campus, it stands as a symbol of hope—a testament to what can be achieved when philanthropy, research, and healthcare converge in a shared vision of a healthier, cancer-free future.